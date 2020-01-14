Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Spoke to Mark Boucher, Would Love to Comeback for T20 World Cup: AB De Villiers

Talk of an international return came up before the 2019 World Cup too and reportedly CSA rejected the offer.

Cricketnext Staff |January 14, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who made his debut for Brisbane Heat in the BBL on Tuesday, said he “would love to” to return to the international arena for the T20 World Cup in October in Australia.

He also added that the new management in Cricket South Africa made the thought of a return more appealing.

The South African team recently appointed De Villiers’ teammates Mark Boucher as head coach.

"There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality," de Villiers told cricket.com.au.

"I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen.

"It's a long way away still, and plenty can happen – there's the IPL coming up, I've still got to be in form at that time.

"So I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out.

"It's not a guarantee, once again. I don't want to disappoint myself or other people, so for now I'm just going to try and keep a low profile, try and play the best possible cricket that I can and then see what happens towards the end of the year."

"There are a lot of players (involved with CSA) who I used to play with," he continued. "Guys who understand the game, leaders of the team for many years.

"So it's much easier to communicate than what it used to be in the past. They understand what players go through – especially players that have played for 15 years internationally.

"It doesn't mean that everything is going to be sunshine and roses, but it's definitely a lot easier and it feels comfortable, the language that's being used and just the feel that everyone has at the moment in South Africa about the cricket."

De Villiers’ statements will be music to the ears of South African fans though the likes of du Plessis and Boucher had revealed last month that talks to entice the legendary batsman back into the fold were on.

