Sponsored: Zest Money Moments of the Match

Not just that, Mumbai will finish the season with the distinction of being the only side to have beaten Chennai in Chennai, not just once but twice through the season.
Zest Money Strongest Partnership: Most batsmen on either side struggled on a slow and turning wicket which eventually led to the contest being a low scoring one as partnerships were few and far between. The pair of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, however, worked out how to get around the tricky surface and put together a match-winning 80-run stand for the third wicket. That goes down as the strongest partnership of the match.
Zest Money Lightning Knocks: In a contest that required a batsman to stand up and battle it out, experienced heads like Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Rohit Sharma all failed to live up to their high standards. Eventually, the most defining knock of the game came from Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav, who remained unbeaten on 71 with 10 boundaries. His man of the match performance goes down as the lightning knock of the game.
Zest Money Catch of the Match: They say catches win matches and Chennai admittedly found it rather difficult to hold onto the chances that came their way during the second innings. Mumbai, on the other hand, were better off in the field and the bar was set high early on itself by Jayant Yadav who ran back from mid-on to take a fantastic catch to dismiss Shane Watson off Krunal Pandya’s bowling. That goes down as the catch of the match.
Zest Money Magic Spells: The first qualifier turned out to be an excellent one for the bowlers, especially for the spinners and those with good variations up their sleeve. The most impactful performance with the ball came from Rahul Chahar for Mumbai, who bowled four overs and finished with two wickets for just 14 runs. That spell not only put the brakes on the scoring but also piled on the pressure on a Chennai batting that has not been performing too well through the season. That Chahar spell goes down as the magic spell of the match.
Zest Money Turnaround moments: When Suryakumar Yadav was fairly new at the crease and batting on 11, CSK had a chance to send him back to the pavilion and make life easier for themselves. But local lad Murali Vijay failed to hold onto a catch and that came back to haunt them later on as Yadav batted his way back into form and took Mumbai home. Another wicket at that point could have made Mumbai panic after they lost their openers cheaply, but Vijay could not hold on and that dropped chance counts as the turnaround moment of the match.
First Published: May 8, 2019, 3:43 AM IST