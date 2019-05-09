Sponsored: Zest Money Moments of the Match

Loading...
Zest Money Strongest Partnership: When Sherfane Rutherford walked in to bat for Delhi Capitals, the situation was still tricky with the score on 111/5 and over 50 runs still needed for victory. But along with Rishabh Pant, the duo stitched together a 40-run partnership that, even though fizzled out with Rutherford’s dismissal on 151, provided Delhi with the momentum required to clinch victory. The partnership goes down as the strongest partnership of the game.
Zest Money Lightning Knocks: Rishabh Pant’s knock of 49 off just 21 balls undoubtedly goes down as the lightning knock of the match. Young Pant showed yet again why he is one of the hottest prospects in world cricket with an innings that was crucial in getting his team over the line. Even though he could not stay there till the end, he had done enough damage to ensure that Delhi got another shot at making it to the IPL final.
Zest Money Catch of the Match: They say catches win matches, and Axar Patel’s catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar in the first innings off Trent Boult’s bowling, who was looking dangerous batting on 25 off just 11 balls proved to be the difference between a 180+ score and the score that SRH eventually got. Patel’s catch is the zest money catch of the match.
Zest Money Magic Spells: Amit Mishra, the wily old fox has bowled many crucial spells in his career. But his figures of 4-0-16-1 in the first innings against SRH could yet turn out to be among the most crucial of his career if DC eventually make it to the final. He put the brakes on the scoring when the going got tough for his side, and even picked up the crucial wicket of the dangerous Martin Guptill. For that, his spell is the zest money magic spell.
Zest Money Turnaround moments: The eighteenth over of the second innings, bowled by Basil Thampi to Rishabh Pant is the Zest Money turnaround moment of the match. Before the start of the over, DC were still only 129/5 and in desperate need of upping the ante. But Rishabh Pant’s two sixes and two fours ensured that the equation by the end of the over was heavily in Delhi’s favour, with the score reading 151/5 by the end of it.
(This article has been written in partnership with Zest Money)
First Published: May 9, 2019, 3:17 AM IST