Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Sponsored: Zest Money Moments of the Match

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2019, 3:17 AM IST
Sponsored: Zest Money Moments of the Match

Loading...
Delhi Capitals overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Eliminator of the playoff stages of IPL 2019 by two wickets. Stellar performances from the young turks of DC – Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant ensured that Delhi will now face CSK on Friday for a spot in the IPL final against Mumbai Indians.

Zest Money Strongest Partnership: When Sherfane Rutherford walked in to bat for Delhi Capitals, the situation was still tricky with the score on 111/5 and over 50 runs still needed for victory. But along with Rishabh Pant, the duo stitched together a 40-run partnership that, even though fizzled out with Rutherford’s dismissal on 151, provided Delhi with the momentum required to clinch victory. The partnership goes down as the strongest partnership of the game.

Zest Money Lightning Knocks: Rishabh Pant’s knock of 49 off just 21 balls undoubtedly goes down as the lightning knock of the match. Young Pant showed yet again why he is one of the hottest prospects in world cricket with an innings that was crucial in getting his team over the line. Even though he could not stay there till the end, he had done enough damage to ensure that Delhi got another shot at making it to the IPL final.

Zest Money Catch of the Match: They say catches win matches, and Axar Patel’s catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar in the first innings off Trent Boult’s bowling, who was looking dangerous batting on 25 off just 11 balls proved to be the difference between a 180+ score and the score that SRH eventually got. Patel’s catch is the zest money catch of the match.

Zest Money Magic Spells: Amit Mishra, the wily old fox has bowled many crucial spells in his career. But his figures of 4-0-16-1 in the first innings against SRH could yet turn out to be among the most crucial of his career if DC eventually make it to the final. He put the brakes on the scoring when the going got tough for his side, and even picked up the crucial wicket of the dangerous Martin Guptill. For that, his spell is the zest money magic spell.

Zest Money Turnaround moments: The eighteenth over of the second innings, bowled by Basil Thampi to Rishabh Pant is the Zest Money turnaround moment of the match. Before the start of the over, DC were still only 129/5 and in desperate need of upping the ante. But Rishabh Pant’s two sixes and two fours ensured that the equation by the end of the over was heavily in Delhi’s favour, with the score reading 151/5 by the end of it.

(This article has been written in partnership with Zest Money)
ipl 2019ZestMoney
First Published: May 9, 2019, 3:17 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking