Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Sports Presently Irrelevant but We Want it Back Soon, Says Nasser Hussain

The cricketing world has also been badly affected as all the activities have been postponed or cancelled.

Cricketnext Staff |March 25, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Sports Presently Irrelevant but We Want it Back Soon, Says Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes in the larger scheme of things, sports is irrelevant at the moment and there are far more important things for people to worry about during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed over 18,000 lives across the world so far and has brought the entire world to a standstill. It has affected all the major sporting events, including the Olympics which has now been postponed till next year.

The cricketing world has also been badly affected as all the activities have been postponed or cancelled.

"In the wider scheme of things sport is of course irrelevant and there are far more important things to worry about at this time, but it's amazing how big a role sport plays in so many lives and we want sport back as soon as possible," Hussain told the Daily Mail.

Asked if playing behind closed doors could be an option for future, the former England skipper said: "So, if we could give fans something to watch then fine, but it would have to be when it is absolutely safe to do so because it would only take one player to contract the virus and it would all be shut down again quickly."

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to suspend all professional cricketing activities till May 28. The ECB said that it has begun modelling a range of options to start the season in June, July or August - with an immediate focus on options for cricket in June, including the three-Test series against West Indies, the T20 Blast and England women's schedule against India.

That, however, seems unlikely given the UK government's assessment that the peak of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives across the world, will only occur in the country in June.

Hussain believes that in order to minimise damage, ECB should focus on more lucrative games and tournaments at this point of time.

"If and when cricket does come back this year, it has to prioritise the most popular and lucrative forms of the game, whether that's internationals, T20 Blast or the Hundred, because the game is not well enough off to do anything else," he said.

"If that means the County Championship is put on the back burner, so be it. There will just need to be common sense decisions made to get as much cricket in as possible and to play as late as possible in the summer and even early autumn," he added.

coronavirusEngland cricketNasser Hussain

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more