Spotlight on Debutant Archer as England Look to Test Bench Strength Against Ireland

The spotlight however is on England’s newest sensation, fast bowler Jofra Archer, who along with David Malan and Ben Foakes, will debut in Malahide.
England, who are coming after a 2-2 series draw against West Indies have rested Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, while Sam Billings is out injured. Jason Roy is also not in the set-up for this game.
Ireland too had similar fortunes in their five-match series against Afghanistan in Dehradun.
The Ireland born England captain Eoin Morgan is using this trip back to test out the fringe players and Malan, Foakes and one of Duckett and James Vince have a chance to make their case with a good score.
The talk around the bowling will be about Archer, who brings to the table some decent form after finishing with 11 wickets in as many games for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, the likes of Adil Rashid and David Willey will look to fine tune their approach.
Along with Morgan, expect Joe Root to take up his usual spot to add meat to a much changed lineup.
Ireland will look to stun their fancied opponents with the usual suspects Paul Stirling, Kevin O' Brien, skipper William Porterfield and Andrew Balbirnie lining up for them. Balbirnie, their best bat in Dehradun, will be the mainstay for the Irish.
The veteran duo of Tim Murtagh and Boyd Rankin will spearhead the pace attack, while George Dockrell and Andy McBrine complete the spin department.
Expect Gary Wilson to return behind the stumps after recovering from an eye problem to play his 100th ODI, while there could be a debut Josh Little.
Squads
Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson
England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jofra Archer, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood
First Published: May 2, 2019, 7:16 PM IST