Spotlight on Sourav Ganguly as ICC to Announce Process for Election of Chairman on Monday
The ICC would meet on Monday to finalise the process for electing the next chairman -- a post that has been vacant ever since the stepping down of Shashank Manohar. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it could be crunch time for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, if he decides to stand in the elections.
Spotlight on Sourav Ganguly as ICC to Announce Process for Election of Chairman on Monday
The ICC would meet on Monday to finalise the process for electing the next chairman -- a post that has been vacant ever since the stepping down of Shashank Manohar. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it could be crunch time for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, if he decides to stand in the elections.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings