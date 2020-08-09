Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Spotlight on Sourav Ganguly as ICC to Announce Process for Election of Chairman on Monday

The ICC would meet on Monday to finalise the process for electing the next chairman -- a post that has been vacant ever since the stepping down of Shashank Manohar. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it could be crunch time for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, if he decides to stand in the elections.

August 9, 2020
ALSO READ | BCCI to Ban Players Committing Age and Domicile Fraud for Two Years

The key aspects to look here would be -- when is the date of the nomination, what will be the victory margin, and whether Ganguly will contest.

Neither has Ganguly till now given any hints if he will contest and now has he issued any denials for the same. On the other hand he has garnered support from Kumar Sangakkara and Graeme Smith to take over as the president. So with the Supreme Court yet to hear BCCI's plea for extension of term for office-bearers, Ganguly will certainly have time to think about the same.

Other names that are in the race are Colin Graves from England, Dave Cameron, acting chairman Imran Khawaja, and the name of Indra Nooyi has also been doing the rounds.

Cameron, who headed West Indies cricket for a period of six years, has proposed a longer IPL and wants all the T20 leagues to run concurrently like top tier football leagues like EPL, La Liga and Serie A, which start around same time.

"(Playing) Test cricket should be a choice for smaller teams like Afghanistan and Ireland, it should not be mandatory," Cameron had said. "It is a vision which includes growing the game outside the sub-continent, we need to grow in China and other places. It is a plan that has to include India. Any globalisation will require investments from India (who generates 80 percent of game's revenues).

"I see longer a IPL, I see longer leagues in Australia and England. The most profitable events we have now is T20 leagues and we need to grow that, take them to places like US and grow the opportunities have more players to participate in those leagues and have less international cricket, leading to more profitability.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Women's IPL to be Held in UAE from November 1 to 10, Confirms Sourav Ganguly

"This thing of trying to do more ICC events is not going to help the smaller countries because there is not enough space in the calendar."

