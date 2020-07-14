Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Spreading Awareness About Mental Health: Ramesh Powar Answers Manoj Tiwary's Question

The former India women’s team coach explained through another post, “It helps to spread the words “you are not alone” and bring awareness to support those suffering in silence from mental illness.”

Cricketnext Staff |July 14, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
Former Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary had a snide comment for former India spinner Ramesh Powar on social media on Tuesday.

The spinner who was doing the push-up challenge for “bringing awareness” for mental health issues, had joined this campaign last month wherein he aimed to help those fighting the battle against mental health.

“Thank you @ojasmehta for kind words & nominating me for the 25 push-ups for 25 days challenge for bringing awareness for Suicides and issues related to Mental Health. We have our own battles and wars, we win some & loose some. Enjoy the moments & the journey,” Powar had tweeted.

Tiwary tweeted: “Can someone educate me on how push-ups challenges or any other stupid challenges 4 that matter will help people who all r going through depression??”

The former India women’s team coach explained through another post, “It helps to spread the words “you are not alone” and bring awareness to support those suffering in silence from mental illness.”

“You wouldn’t know that the person you ran into at the store and just spoke with you could barely get out of bed this morning to even get dressed let alone face the day,”

“That the person that just smiled at you in passing has high anxiety and suffer from panic attacks to the point they almost pass out regularly. You don’t know that your neighbour may cry everyday because of how sad they are because when you see them they put on a fake smile and wave a happy hello.

“People are embarrassed to show they are feeling these emotions… together we can continue to help one another through knowledge, kindness, awareness and a judgment-free space.”

