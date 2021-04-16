​SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Zimbabwe T20 2021, April 16 01:30 PM IST

SR vs MOU dream11 team prediction and tips check captain vice captain and probable playing xis for today’s Zimbabwe T20 2021 Southern Rocks and Mountaineers April 16 0130 pm ist

The third-place playoff game of the Zimbabwe T20 will see the clash of Southern Rocks and Mountaineers on Friday (April 16) at the Hararians in Harare. Coming into this match, the Southern Rocks were in good shape as they had won two out of their four matches. The side managed the third spot and they have 20 points to their name. However, they have lost consecutive matches and this is their chance to bounce back from defeat as this would give them a shot in the arm and give them a chance to go all the way and clinch the title.

On the other hand, the Mountaineers come into this match on the back of two defeats in their last four matches. They are placed in the fourth place. In the previous match between both the sides saw the Mountaineers winning by 22 runs. The pitch which will be used here becomes slow and sluggish and it has made difficult for sides chasing targets down.

The SR vs MOU Zimbabwe T20 match is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST.

SR vs MOU Live Streaming

The match will not be shown on TV in India. Fans can go on the YouTube channel of Zimbabwe Cricket to catch the live streaming of this match.

SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Richmond Mutumbami

Vice-captain: Tendai Chisoro

Wicketkeeper: Richmond Mutumbami

Batsmen: Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Cephas Zhuwawo, Dion Myers

All-rounders: Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakasaza, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano

SR vs MOU Probable XIs

Southern Rocks: Brian Mudzinganyama, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, William Mashinge, Tendai Chisoro, Delan Hondo, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba

Mountaineers: Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here