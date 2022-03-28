SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe T20s, March 28, 5 PM IST

SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe T20 2022 match between Southern Rocks and Mountaineers: Southern Rocks and Mountaineers will go one-on-one against each other in the eighth match of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2022. Both the teams are well versed with the playing conditions as the match will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Monday, March 28.

Southern Rocks made a poor start to the tournament as they lost to Mid West Rhinos in their first game by five wickets. The team was quick to make amends as they bounced back stronger in the next match. Southern Rocks won their second game against Matabeleland Tuskers by 28 runs. With two points, the team is third in the points table.

Mountaineers, on the other hand, are ruling the points table by winning both their league matches. They scored two back-to-back wins over Mashonaland Eagles and Mid West Rhinos by six wickets and two runs.

Ahead of the match between Southern Rocks and Mountaineers, here is everything you need to know:

SR vs MOU Telecast

Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers game will not telecast in India

SR vs MOU Live Streaming

The Zimbabwe T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SR vs MOU Match Details. The match will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare at 05:00 PM IST on March 28, Monday.

SR vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tendai Chatara

Vice-Captain - Tadiwanashe Marumani

Suggested Playing XI for SR vs MOU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Peter Moor

Batters: Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ben Compton

All-rounders: Roy Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, John Masara, Blessing Muzarabani, Shingi Masakadza

SR vs MOU Probable XIs

Southern Rocks: Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tendai Chisoro, Brian Mudzinganyama, Delan Hondo, William Mashinge, Andre Odendaal, Roy Kaia, Cephas Zhuwao, Travor Mutsamba

Mountaineers: Ben Compton, Tony Munyonga, John Masara, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Baxon Gopito, Shingi Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Peter Moor, Wellington Masakadza, Tinashe Muchawaya

