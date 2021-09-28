Sreesanth Defends Himself, Again: 'Why Would I Do It, That Too for 10 lakhs?'

Disgraced India cricketer S Sreesanth has defended himself once again, saying that he wouldn’t do anything stupid for just ten lakh rupees. He was apparently referring to his alleged involvement in IPL spot fixing scandal in 2013 where he was picked up by Delhi Police midway through the tournament. The cricketer said why would he even do fixing for such amount as he was one among the most popular cricketers of the time and even spent a minimum of two lakh rupees on his party bills.

“I had played the Irani Trophy and was looking to play the South African series, so that we can win in September 2013. We were going early, and it moves better in September. My goal was to play that series. A person like that, why would I do it, that too for 10 lakhs?, I am not talking big but I used to have bills of around 2 lakh when I partied around.” He added that he had helped a lot of people in their lives and therefore the prayers have come in handy during his recovery. “In my life, I have only helped and given belief. I have helped a lot of people, and those prayers helped me get out of this.”

Sresanth claimed that he was bowling 130-plus after 12 injuries to his toe and revealed that he was supposed to conceded 14 runs in the over and he had conceded five of four balls. “It was supposed to be one over and 14-plus runs. I bowled four balls for five runs. No no-ball, no wide and not a single slower ball in an IPL game. I was bowling at 130-plus after 12 surgeries on my toe,” Sreesanth added.

He returned to domestic cricket after BCCI lifted the ban on him, he even aimed to play the IPL but no franchise picked him up in the recently held auctions.

