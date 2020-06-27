Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

S Sreesanth Eyes Chennai League to Return to Competitive Cricket

S Sreesanth has been trying to make a comeback to cricket for quite some time now, and his dream might come true at the senior division league of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The Kerala pacer spent his early days in Chennai, and is familiar with the city, where he learnt tricks of the trade.

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
“I have fond memories of Chennai. I learnt the ropes of fast bowling from Dennis Lillee and TA Sekar. I have great memories of playing at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The wickets, conditions and quality of batsmen make it challenging for bowlers. I would love to play in the TNCA league,” Sreesanth told New Indian Express.

“I am bowling with passion and slowly getting back my rhythm. I am enjoying my bowling and the process that a first-class cricketer has to undergo to perform at the Ranji level," he said.

ALSO READ | I Still Firmly Believe I Can Play the 2023 World Cup, Am Raring to Go: Sreesanth

Sreesanth was a part of a team called Globe Trotters, earlier in the league, but now does not mind playing for any team. “All I want is to play. Globe Trotters is fine, or else any team. Whichever team one play for, intensity will be the same," he said.

Also former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan has given a fitness programme to Sreesanth that will help him get back to rhythm.

“Sreesanth has shifted from celebrity type of training to sports training, which is an amazing transformation. To make the shift in a few months and rekindle muscle memory is a daunting task. But he has taken it very well. Fitness has always been his asset. He is disciplined and committed,” said Ramji.

