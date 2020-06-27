S Sreesanth Eyes Chennai League to Return to Competitive Cricket
S Sreesanth has been trying to make a comeback to cricket for quite some time now, and his dream might come true at the senior division league of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The Kerala pacer spent his early days in Chennai, and is familiar with the city, where he learnt tricks of the trade.
