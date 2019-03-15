Sreesanth: From Royals Career to Outcast - A Timeline

Loading...
May 16, 2013
Delhi Police arrests three Rajasthan Royals players S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila - on charges of spot-fixing. The players' arrest also led to eleven bookies being put behind the bars, including Amit Singh who had played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL before. BCCI suspends the arrested players from all cricket.
May 17, 2013
Delhi Police makes an official statement. Sreesanth confesses to spot-fixing during his five-day judicial custody.
June 11, 2013
Sreesanth gets bail from a Delhi court. On the same day, BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security officer Ravi Sawani submits his interim report.
September 13, 2013
BCCI bans accused RR players. Sreesanth and Chavan were slapped with life bans and Amit Singh banned for five years. Siddharth Trivedi, who was found guilty of not reporting an approach for spot-fixing, was banned for one year. Spinner Harmeet Singh was cleared with no evidence against him.
July 25, 2015
The MCOCA court in Delhi's Patiala House drops charges against all the accused in the case, including three Rajasthan Royals' cricketers Sreesanth, Chandila and Chavan.
May 19, 2016
Sreesanth fights Kerala elections on BJP ticket from Thiruvananthapuram but loses to VS Sivakumar of Congress by 10,905 votes.
August 7, 2017
Single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court quashes BCCI's decision to impose life ban on Sreesanth. BCCI decides to appeal the verdict.
October 17, 2017
BCCI's appeal is successful as Kerala High Court restores life ban on Sreesanth. The Division Bench of Chief Justice Navniti Prasad Singh ruled that the court could not conduct a judicial review of the life ban imposed by the BCCI, and hence upheld the appeal.
May 15, 2018
BCCI turns down Sreesanth's plea to relax the ban and allow him to play county cricket in England. Supreme Court also refuses permission and asks Delhi High Court to decide by July an appeal challenging a trial court order discharging several cricketers, including him.
March 15, 2019
The Supreme Court sets aside the life ban and asks BCCI to reconsider punishment for Sreesanth.
First Published: March 15, 2019, 2:19 PM IST