Sreesanth is Always in the Scheme of Things, Happy to Welcome Him Back: Kerala Coach Yohannan

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is 'always in the scheme of things' and will be considered for selection in the Kerala team provided he proves fitness after his BCCI ban ends in September, coach Tinu Yohannan has said.
Sreesanth was was banned for life by the BCCI in August 2013 for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal that year.
However, after a lengthy battle in the courts, Sreesanth received a ray of hope when BCCI ombudsman D K Jain last year reduced the sentence to seven years.
Sreesanth is 37 years now, which could hamper his chances of a comeback. However, Yohannan said everyone is looking forward to seeing Sreesanth play for Kerala again.
"Sreesanth will be considered for this year's Ranji Trophy. We are looking forward to having Sreesanth playing for Kerala again. Everyone in Kerala is also looking forward to that," Yohannan told PTI.
"His (Sreesanth's) ban will lifted in September. The good thing is that there is time for him get ready. He is working hard on his game and his fitness.
"Then we will have to assess his physical fitness and game skills. Sree (Sreesanth) is always in the scheme of things."
Yohannan also said Sreesanth has been in touch with him throughout and is working hard on his game.
"Sreesanth has been in constant touch with me. He has been working hard on his bowling and fitness. However, he has not played competitive cricket for some seven years now, we have to evaluate fitness and skills," said Yohannan.
"But we will be very happy to welcome him back into the Kerala side," Yohannan, who played three Tests and an equal number of ODIs, said.
Yohannan added that there was uncertainty around the game's resumption in the state due to the COVID-19 scenario.
"As of now there is a lot of uncertainty about when cricket will resume. So, planning for camp, practice, etc will have to wait," he added.
Sreesanth has played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals.
