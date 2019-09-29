Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sreesanth Opens Up About Rumoured Spat With Paddy Upton

India fast bowler S Sreesanth, whose life ban for involvement in match-fixing scandal in the IPL was scrapped by the Supreme Court recently, on Sunday talked about his hatred for Chennai Super Kings and the rumoured rift with Paddy Upton.

Cricketnext Staff |September 29, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
Sreesanth Opens Up About Rumoured Spat With Paddy Upton

India fast bowler S Sreesanth, whose life ban for involvement in match-fixing scandal in the IPL was scrapped by the Supreme Court recently, on Sunday talked about his hatred for Chennai Super Kings and the rumoured rift with Paddy Upton.

The right-arm pacer’s career was marred by controversies and one of them was a spat with Rajasthan Royals’ coach Upton.

In his autobiography, Upton had claimed that Sreesanth abused him, for not being picked in a match against CSK.

Now talking to the Indian Express, Sreesanth has denied all such charges.

“Mr Upton, touch your heart and touch your kid’s heads, did I ever abuse you either during India team or in IPL? I want to ask the legend Rahul Dravid, someone whom I respect and love, when did I ever fight with him? When did I abuse with him the way Upton said in his book,” he said.

“I requested Upton many times to let me play that game — only because of my history with CSK and because I wanted to defeat them. He made it out differently that I wanted to play as if for fixing. Everybody knows how much I hate CSK, I don’t have to say. People might say because of MS Dhoni or N Srinivasan sir or whatever but that’s not the truth; I just hate the yellow colour. I hated Australia for the same reason. Most importantly, I have done extremely well against CSK that’s why I wanted to play,” Sreesanth added.

Sreesanth went on to say that the allegations on him were worse than the torture he received in the jail.

“That allegation that I abused the two was the most disappointing. That was bigger than torture by police. That thing still hurts. Other players would talk about Upton, “Yeh kaun hai bey, Kirsten sab kuch karte hain (who is this guy, Kirsten does everything).’ Have I ever behaved like that with him? I really hope your book sells more because you seem so desperate.”

