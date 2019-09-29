Sreesanth Opens Up About Rumoured Spat With Paddy Upton
India fast bowler S Sreesanth, whose life ban for involvement in match-fixing scandal in the IPL was scrapped by the Supreme Court recently, on Sunday talked about his hatred for Chennai Super Kings and the rumoured rift with Paddy Upton.
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
