Sreesanth Sees Rohit Sharma as Captain in T20Is Instead of Virat Kohli

Before S Sreesanth was slapped a life ban by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in IPL match-fixing case, he had a promising career, and could have gone on to achieve greater heights. He represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Rohit Sharma. (Pic: AFP)

But now that his ban is finally coming to an end in September, he is eyeing a comeback. In a chat with WION, Sreesanth talked about different topics ranging from how Suresh Raina deserves more appreciation, to the idea of Rohit Sharma leading in T20Is. He also picked an India XI, and included himself in it.

But now that his ban is finally coming to an end in September, he is eyeing a comeback. In a chat with WION, Sreesanth talked about different topics ranging from how Suresh Raina deserves more appreciation, to the idea of Rohit Sharma leading in T20Is. He also picked an India XI, and included himself in it.

“I firmly believe in one team for all formats. Suresh Raina is someone who deserves a lot more appreciation. And with all due respect to Virat, Rohit will captain in T20s and Kohli can take the captain’s band in all other formats,” said Sreesanth.

ALSO READ | 'Sreesanth's Comeback Will be One of the Best That Cricket Has Ever Seen'

As for the team, he picked Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as openers, followed by Virat Kohli. No.4 slot was awarded to Suresh Raina by Sreesanth.

KL Rahul came in next at the number 5 slot. Ever since the World Cup got over, Rahul had been going great guns for India at this position.

Then Dhoni too made it to the team. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja too found a place in the side. The two pacers that he picked for the team were himself and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sreesanth’s India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Sreesanth.

