'Sreesanth's Comeback Will be One of the Best That Cricket Has Ever Seen'

It seems like everything is falling in place for Kerala speedster S Sreesanth, who is likely to play for Kerala after seven years of ban. For starters his ban is ending in September, and now his state mate Sandeep Warrier has decided to move to Tamil Nadu, that opens up a place for a pacer in Kerala team.

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Reuters

It seems like everything is falling in place for Kerala speedster S Sreesanth, who is likely to play for Kerala after seven years of ban. For starters his ban is ending in September, and now his state mate Sandeep Warrier has decided to move to Tamil Nadu, that opens up a place for a pacer in Kerala team.

Talking on Homerun with AV with sports commentator Arun Venugopal, Warrier said that Sreesanth is going to make an unbelievable comeback to cricket.

"I didn’t have the chance to interact with him. But, I hope that will be one of the best comebacks that cricket has even seen. And I know it will be one of the best comebacks that cricket has ever seen because of his determination and skill level."

Now that he has decided to move to TN, the promising bowler revealed how the switch came about, even though he is yet to get an NOC from Kerala.

"I haven’t got it (NOC from Kerala) yet. There’s a delay due to the lockdown. Since I’ve been employed here with India Cements (in Tamil Nadu) last year and I am married and settled here, and my training and bowling is at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, I thought this would be a better time for me to move to Tamil Nadu. I hope I can play as a local player.

"I don’t know anything about that yet. Once the Lockdown is over we will get to know. We don’t know anything about what’s going to happen, when the season is going to begin, so not thinking about that.

"I actually spoke to DK (Dinesh Karthik) about this and he was the one who suggested to me that since I’m employed in Tamil Nadu and everything related to cricket is here, you can change and try coming to Tamil Nadu and play for the state. For me also I thought it’ll be a better option."

