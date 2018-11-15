SRH Release Jordan, Saha, Hales & Brathwaite; Retain Warner

Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 15, 2018, 5:58 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad have released nine players from their squad ahead of the upcoming IPL auction including prominent names such as Wriddhiman Saha, who is recovering from an injury, and big name foreign players like Chris Jordan, Alex Hales and Carlos Brathwaite.

Australian opener David Warner, who led the side to the title in 2016 but had missed last season after the ball-tampering episode, has been retained alongside 16 others. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan had been traded in exchange of three Delhi Daredevils players.




The franchise, despite having let go some big players, has stuck to the core team that has done well for them in the past seasons. The retained list includes players such as Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib-Al-Hasan and Kane Williamson, apart from Warner.


First Published: November 15, 2018, 5:58 PM IST
