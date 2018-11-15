SRH Release Jordan, Saha, Hales & Brathwaite; Retain Warner

Loading...
Australian opener David Warner, who led the side to the title in 2016 but had missed last season after the ball-tampering episode, has been retained alongside 16 others. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan had been traded in exchange of three Delhi Daredevils players.
💥Important Announcement💥— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 15, 2018
17 players retained (+ 3 players via trade), and 9 players released ahead of the player auction for @IPL 2019. #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/cRU8SJ9EA5
The franchise, despite having let go some big players, has stuck to the core team that has done well for them in the past seasons. The retained list includes players such as Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib-Al-Hasan and Kane Williamson, apart from Warner.
First Published: November 15, 2018, 5:58 PM IST