SRH Star Bowler T Natarajan Not Disappointed for Missing T20 Men's World Cup - Here's Why

As the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has commenced, left-arm seamer T Natarajan is all set to take the control of the field for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Natarajan will be making his comeback on the field after recovering from a knee injury. The seamer had sustained the injury during the Australia tour. Later during the first half of the IPL 2021, the injury intensified. Owing to the injury and the time-taking recovery, Natarajan was not able to be a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Earlier, India’s chief selector Chetan Sharma had informed that there were discussions in the selection committee around roping in Natarajan for the world cup squad but due to the injury, recovery, and lack of game time, he was not picked. In a recent chat with ESPNcricinfo, Natarajan shared that he is not disappointed as he himself did not expect to make it to the World Cup squad. Natarajan stated that he was well aware that he is coming back from an injury and has not played competitive cricket for over five months.

“I knew it was hard to reach there in a short period of time. A lot of people have told me that I would make the squad, but I didn’t expect to be picked in the 15-man squad,” he said.

The cricketer’s last competitive match for SRH was against Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) in April, this year. He also missed the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which concluded recently.

Natarajan believes that if the World Cup selection took place after the IPL, he would have had a chance to get a cut. But he did not expected to be a part of the 15-man squad with no match practice for months. “You can’t expect to be picked in the squad without match practice. I thought of at least going as a net bowler,” he added.

