IPL 2021: SRH Strip David Warner of Captaincy, Fans Ask is Eoin Morgan Next?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have removed David Warner as the team captain and not only that in all probability he will be dropped for tomorrow’s game against Rajasthan Royals.  The decision comes on the back of a string of poor results by the franchise which had two severe chokes against KKR and Mumbai in the initial stages of the tournament. This has come as a shocker too many especially SRH fans and this is how they reacted.

SRH have managed to win just one game so far in the season and Warner himself has a mediocre run through the bat. IPL has always been a cut-throat competition where reputation can be blown away to tatters in minutes. This was a step which has definitely taken SRH fans by surprise.

