IPL 2021: SRH Strip David Warner of Captaincy, Fans Ask is Eoin Morgan Next?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have removed David Warner as the team captain and not only that in all probability he will be dropped for tomorrow’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The decision comes on the back of a string of poor results by the franchise which had two severe chokes against KKR and Mumbai in the initial stages of the tournament. This has come as a shocker too many especially SRH fans and this is how they reacted.

I saw the emergency sirens and assumed this would actually be about something else. Oh well https://t.co/Kj8Iq84L2H — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) May 1, 2021

Uh oh https://t.co/DzoSbnBRj8 — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) May 1, 2021

I’m a diehard fan of Kane Williamson n happy for this but I think itz not the problem with captaincy . Anyway hoping now Warner plays without any pressure n hope to c Vintage Warner back in action frm tomorrow — (@shwetha0811) May 1, 2021

Warner as a captain for SRH 4 seasons 1× trophy 3× playoffs Dropped from captaincy& team just because of 3,4 failures @davidwarner31 you deserved better pic.twitter.com/2L7lEAnSoi — Dinesh (@Thaladinesh_) May 1, 2021

Warner is one of 4 batsmen in IPL history to average 40+ with SR 140+. Absolute legend of IPL, who won SRH their only title. Out of form this season & a ballsy move by SRH to not only strip Warner of captaincy but also announcing openly Warner’s going to be dropped. I’m stunned! — Wear Mask, Take Vaccine, Stay Home (@SriniMaama16) May 1, 2021

I hope this decision by @SunRisers releases the batsman in David Warner. He has looked a little subdued and weighed under at times and #SRH would want to see the dominant matchwinner in him again — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 1, 2021

SRH have managed to win just one game so far in the season and Warner himself has a mediocre run through the bat. IPL has always been a cut-throat competition where reputation can be blown away to tatters in minutes. This was a step which has definitely taken SRH fans by surprise.

