- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: SRH Strip David Warner of Captaincy, Fans Ask is Eoin Morgan Next?
This is how the SRH fans reacted after David Warner was stripped of his captaincy.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 4:31 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad have removed David Warner as the team captain and not only that in all probability he will be dropped for tomorrow’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The decision comes on the back of a string of poor results by the franchise which had two severe chokes against KKR and Mumbai in the initial stages of the tournament. This has come as a shocker too many especially SRH fans and this is how they reacted.
IPL 2021 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE
I saw the emergency sirens and assumed this would actually be about something else. Oh well https://t.co/Kj8Iq84L2H
— Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) May 1, 2021
Uh oh https://t.co/DzoSbnBRj8
— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) May 1, 2021
Big news.KKR next? #IPL2021 https://t.co/NKEiuRQr7l
— Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) May 1, 2021
Kane Williamson
The King return as King #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Nd9MQHM9s6
— MASTER⚔⚔NusAiK (@NkNusaik) May 1, 2021
I’m a diehard fan of Kane Williamson n happy for this but I think itz not the problem with captaincy . Anyway hoping now Warner plays without any pressure n hope to c Vintage Warner back in action frm tomorrow
— (@shwetha0811) May 1, 2021
Warner as a captain for SRH
4 seasons
1× trophy
3× playoffs
Dropped from captaincy& team just because of 3,4 failures @davidwarner31 you deserved better pic.twitter.com/2L7lEAnSoi
— Dinesh (@Thaladinesh_) May 1, 2021
Warner is one of 4 batsmen in IPL history to average 40+ with SR 140+. Absolute legend of IPL, who won SRH their only title. Out of form this season & a ballsy move by SRH to not only strip Warner of captaincy but also announcing openly Warner’s going to be dropped. I’m stunned!
— Wear Mask, Take Vaccine, Stay Home (@SriniMaama16) May 1, 2021
I hope this decision by @SunRisers releases the batsman in David Warner. He has looked a little subdued and weighed under at times and #SRH would want to see the dominant matchwinner in him again
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 1, 2021
SRH have managed to win just one game so far in the season and Warner himself has a mediocre run through the bat. IPL has always been a cut-throat competition where reputation can be blown away to tatters in minutes. This was a step which has definitely taken SRH fans by surprise.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule