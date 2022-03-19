CricketNext

SRH Team Preview IPL 2022: Bowling-Heavy Hyderabad Looks To Move On From David Warner, But Stares at Inexperience, Confusion
2-MIN READ

SRH Team Preview IPL 2022: Bowling-Heavy Hyderabad Looks To Move On From David Warner, But Stares at Inexperience, Confusion

Sunrisers can spoil the chances of other teams. (BCCI Photo)

Cricketnext Staff

SRH Team Preview IPL 2022: Winners in 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad is a pale shadow of its former self. They had a public fallout with their best player (David Warner) who also happened to be their skipper which only brought bad publicity. Later, as they sat down to pick their squad at the mega auctions, they goofed up big time. With two new teams coming in this year, they will have to play out of their skins to fend off the challenge in the second half of the table. Frankly, they don’t have the firepower to deal with bigwigs like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. With Lucknow having a superb squad, SRH is likely to find themselves in the second half for the most part of this tournament which will stretch for more than two months!

Strength: SRH has a fantastic bowling lineup! T Natrajan, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik, you name it! With the pace department taken care of, the management did a good job in sealing Washington Sundar who will be their premier spinner. Besides, he will also be supported by the likes of Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith.  In Kane Williamson, they have an excellent man manager who is expected to anchor the middle-order full of inexperience. Nicholas Pooran can one-man army that the team needs with his six-hitting abilities capable to startle opposition.

Weakness: A lot of them. The team lacks stability in the middle order. The likes of Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma are inexperienced. In a sense, they are unproven commodities.  And they have some company in the likes of Saurabh Dube. International stars like Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips may be good cricketers, but they are yet to achieve their peak in franchise cricket. Now the question is who will open with Kane? If the skipper opens can the middle order be left at the likes of Priyam Garg and Aiden Markram’s disposal? The batting unit looks unsettled.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (possible playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson(captain), Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Here’s the full schedule of SRH for IPL 2022:

DATETIMEPM/AMHOME TEAMAWAY TEAMVENUE
29-03-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan RoyalsMCA Stadium, Pune
04-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super GiantsDY Patil Stadium
09-04-202203:30PMChennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadDY Patil Stadium
11-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadGujarat TitansDY Patil Stadium
15-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersBrabourne  - CCI
17-04-202203:30PMPunjab  KingsSunrisers HyderabadDY Patil Stadium
23-04-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadBrabourne  - CCI
27-04-202207:30PMGujarat TitansSunrisers HyderabadWankhede  Stadium
01-05-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
05-05-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsSunrisers HyderabadBrabourne  - CCI
08-05-202203:30PMSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreWankhede  Stadium
14-05-202207:30PMKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadMCA Stadium, Pune
17-05-202207:30PMMumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadWankhede  Stadium
22-05-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadPunjab  KingsWankhede  Stadium

Full squad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that's cricket from all over

first published:March 19, 2022, 13:04 IST