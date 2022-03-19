SRH Team Preview IPL 2022: Bowling-Heavy Hyderabad Looks To Move On From David Warner, But Stares at Inexperience, Confusion

SRH Team Preview IPL 2022: Winners in 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad is a pale shadow of its former self. They had a public fallout with their best player (David Warner) who also happened to be their skipper which only brought bad publicity. Later, as they sat down to pick their squad at the mega auctions, they goofed up big time. With two new teams coming in this year, they will have to play out of their skins to fend off the challenge in the second half of the table. Frankly, they don’t have the firepower to deal with bigwigs like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. With Lucknow having a superb squad, SRH is likely to find themselves in the second half for the most part of this tournament which will stretch for more than two months!

Strength: SRH has a fantastic bowling lineup! T Natrajan, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik, you name it! With the pace department taken care of, the management did a good job in sealing Washington Sundar who will be their premier spinner. Besides, he will also be supported by the likes of Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith. In Kane Williamson, they have an excellent man manager who is expected to anchor the middle-order full of inexperience. Nicholas Pooran can one-man army that the team needs with his six-hitting abilities capable to startle opposition.

Weakness: A lot of them. The team lacks stability in the middle order. The likes of Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma are inexperienced. In a sense, they are unproven commodities. And they have some company in the likes of Saurabh Dube. International stars like Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips may be good cricketers, but they are yet to achieve their peak in franchise cricket. Now the question is who will open with Kane? If the skipper opens can the middle order be left at the likes of Priyam Garg and Aiden Markram’s disposal? The batting unit looks unsettled.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (possible playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson(captain), Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Here’s the full schedule of SRH for IPL 2022:

DATE TIME PM/AM HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 29-03-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 04-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium 09-04-2022 03:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 11-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 15-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne - CCI 17-04-2022 03:30 PM Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 23-04-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne - CCI 27-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 01-05-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 05-05-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne - CCI 08-05-2022 03:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 14-05-2022 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium, Pune 17-05-2022 07:30 PM Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 22-05-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium

Full squad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

