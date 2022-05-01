SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, May 1, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s IPL 2022 match 46 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to get back to their winning ways against an out of form Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in the IPL. Hyderabad’s five-match winning streak came to an end when they were defeated by league leaders Gujarat Titans in their last IPL match.

Hyderabad displayed a solid batting show to put up a total of 195 runs against Gujarat. But in the bowling department, the Kane Williamson-led side could not do anything fruitful. Hyderabad’s 22-year-old pacer Umran Malik was the only ray of hope as his sensational bowling earned him five wickets. But that was not enough to ensure a win as eventually, Hyderabad had to concede a five-wicket defeat.

Chennai will come into fixture after suffering 11-run defeat against Punjab Kings in their last match. For Chennai, this has been a pretty abysmal IPL season so far. The defending champions kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign on a poor note as they failed to win their first four matches in IPL 2022. Chennai tasted their first win of the ongoing edition of IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side had won that match by 23 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs CSK Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match.

SRH vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs CSK Match Details

The SRH vs CSK match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday, May 1, at 7:30 pm IST.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Umran Malik

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Ambati Rayudu, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Dwayne Bravo

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible Starting XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

