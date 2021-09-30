SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 44 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: It will be a clash between two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum as table topper Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. It will take place on September 30 at Sharjah International Stadium.

While Chennai Super Kings have all but booked their place in the playoffs courtesy their thrilling win against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad too will enter this game with confidence after their convincing seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in Dubai in their previous fixture.

Ravindra Jadeja heroics in the 19th over helped CSK overcome a spirited KKR to bag their third successive win in the UAE-leg of the IPL.

SRH, on the other hand, got some winning momentum when they registered a convincing seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

SRH vs CSK Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings match in India.

SRH vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between SRH vs CSK is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

SRH vs CSK Match Details

The SRH vs CSK match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, September 30, at 07:30 PM IST.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

SRH vs CSK Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here