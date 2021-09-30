SRH vs CSK Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

All is not well in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. They have dropped their highest run-getter David Warner and if his activities on social media are anything to go by, we could have well seen his last in the SRH camp. However, his replacement Jason Roy came in without any baggage and injected a lot of belief and purpose into the batting order. He smashed a half-century as Hyderabad chased down Rajasthan Royal’s total with ease in their last Indian Premier League outing.

While this would give the side a lot of hope, they will now take on in-form Chennai Super Kings in a clash that could well seal the fate of both sides. While CSK are sitting pretty with 16 points and a win here would seal their spot in the playoffs, SRH could well hope for a playoff spot if they manage to topple the 3-time champions. The Indian Premier League 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will kick off at 7:30 pm on Thursday, September 30.

This match will not be an easy proposition for SRH as both sides have locked horns on 15 occasions and CSK have absolutely dominated this tie. They have won 11 games and have lost 4 games so far.

After facing a ban, CSK made their comeback in the 2018 season of the IPL, notably, it was the SRH team whom they faced and defeated in the finals to lift their third IPL trophy.

CSK vs SRH previous game

In their last encounter which was in the India-leg of IPL 2021, CSK thrashed SRH by seven wickets in Delhi.

Last five results:

CSK won by seven wickets

CSK won by 20-runs

SRH won by seven runs

CSK won by six wickets

SRH won by six wickets

SRH vs CSK telecast and live-streaming

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Fans can watch the live streaming of the match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs CSK Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

