SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl; Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube Miss Out

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: The old days are back for the Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni is back in charge. On Saturday, Jadeja handed over the leadership back to legendary wicketkeeper-batter, requesting him to lead the ‘Yellow Army’ once again. Under Jadeja’s leadership, the defending champions had a terrible time in the league. Read More
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings
While CSK’s bowling unit is struggling no other pace attack this season has taken more wickets than SRH’s. The fast bowlers of SUnrisers have scalped 48 wickets this season.
Chennai Super Kings have been let down by their bowlers this year. The absence of Deepak Chahar affected the team deeply while those who are available are haven’t live upto the expectation. Youngster Mukesh Choudhary however, has improved his game and has managed to provide early breakthroughs on some occasions.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap last year, has been struggling big time this season. He has scored only 138 runs, including a fifty, in 8 games while his batting average has severely dropped to 17.25. With Faf du Plessis gone, the top-order has been a major concern for the defending champions in IPL 2022.
MS Dhoni has a strike rate of 164.91 against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL. But the CSK opener, Robin Uthappa, has struggled against the fast bowler. So far he has scored only 86 runs off 79 deliveries.
The speedster from Jammu had already impressed one and all with his sheer pace. In the last game against Gujarat Titans, he took his game a level up and bagged his maiden IPL 5-wicket haul. For CSK, facing the right-arm won’t be an easy job.
The official CSK statement read, “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK,” the franchise said in a statement.
“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.”
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2022 match n0. 44, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at MCS Stadium in Pune. Great news for Chennai fans as Thala Dhoni is back in charge. They will hope to see CSK returning to winning ways as stun the Sunrisers who have been in a winning run.
They lost 4 games on the trot to begin with and could managed just wins in 8 matches. But now the CSK fans will be over excited when Dhoni will lead the side tonight against Sunrisers Hyderabad who are already on a winning spree. Barring their last encounter against Gujarat Titans, Kane Williamson & Co have won five games in a row. They will be desperate to return among winning ways and come up with a more effective plan so as to nullify the Dhoni effect.
Before Southern derby in Pune, let’s have a look at all the details of the game you would like to know:
What date IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played?
The 46th IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on May 1, Sunday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
