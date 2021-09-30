Sunrisers Hyderabad finally found some winning momentum when they beat Rajasthan Royals in their last match and this should give them the confidence to take on table-toppers Chennai Super Kings when both the teams meetin Sharjah. The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will kick off at 7:30 pm.

It is a clash between two teams on the opposite end of the table and if CSK manage to win this, their qualification into the playoffs will be guaranteed. Right now, the MS Dhoni-led side are leading the table with 16 points from 10 outings. Meanwhile, SRH are sitting on the last spot with four points.

For CSK, the form of the middle order can be a cause of concern as Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have not been at their best so far. Ambati Rayudu has shown shades of his best in few matches and this match could be the one where Dhoni would want his middle order to be tested.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on Thursday, September 30 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where to watch the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Probable Line-up:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

