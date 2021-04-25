- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
KOL
RAJ134/4(20.0) RR 6.65
Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's IPL 2021, Match 20 in Chennai April 25 7:30 PM IST
Check here SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's IPL 2021 Match. Also check the schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 1:52 PM IST
IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Dream11 Predictions For Today’s Match 20 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday, April 25.
SRH, after losing three matches on the trot, claimed their first victory of the season after comprehensively beating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to move up the points table and sit at the fifth spot. On the other hand, DC registered their second consecutive victory after beating the reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets on Tuesday. They currently occupy the third place.
The third double header of the tournament SRH vs DC IPL 2021 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the match between SRH vs DC, here is everything you need to know:
SRH vs DC Telecast and Live Streaming details
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
SRH vs DC Match Details
The match will be played on Sunday, April 25 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: David Warner
Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Kane Williamson
All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
SRH vs DC Probable XIs
Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Delhi: Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule