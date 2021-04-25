SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's IPL 2021, Match 20 in Chennai April 25 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Dream11 Predictions For Today’s Match 20 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday, April 25.

SRH, after losing three matches on the trot, claimed their first victory of the season after comprehensively beating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to move up the points table and sit at the fifth spot. On the other hand, DC registered their second consecutive victory after beating the reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets on Tuesday. They currently occupy the third place.

The third double header of the tournament SRH vs DC IPL 2021 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the match between SRH vs DC, here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs DC Telecast and Live Streaming details

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

SRH vs DC Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, April 25 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

SRH vs DC Probable XIs

Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi: Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

