SRH vs DC Prediction, IPL 2021 Match 20 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
Check live score and match updates of SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Match 20 on News18 Sports. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 1:26 PM IST
In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. After three losses from their opening four games, SRH won the last game by nine wickets against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Meanwhile, DC are coming off two consecutive wins and would like to continue their winning streak to repeat the same performance from last year where they reached the finals.
The IPL 2021 SRH vs DC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
SRH vs DC Weather Forecast
The temperature will hover between 28-30 degrees Celsius and skies are expected to be clear for the most part of the day in Chennai. There is 0 per cent chances of precipitation and humidity will be around 80 per cent.
SRH vs DC 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
SRH vs DC Pitch Report
The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been on the slower side and is known for assisting bowlers, especially spinners. However, the batting team could take inspiration from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which posted 204 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on a difficult batting track.
SRH vs DC Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (18 matches – SRH 11 | DC 7)
The two sides have met 18 times in the IPL, with SRH have won 11 while DC have won on 7 occasions.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
DC won by 17 runs
SRH won by 15 runs
SRH won by 88 runs
DC won by 2 wickets
DC won by 39 runs
SRH vs DC Fantasy Tips
Captain: David Warner
Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Kane Williamson
All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
SRH vs DC Probable XIs
Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Delhi: Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
