SRH vs DC, IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report l Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday, November 8 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, after a slow start, emerged in the second leg of the tournament and peaked at the right time to qualify for the playoffs. They finished on the third spot, just a point ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore whom they thrashed in the Eliminator match to book their place for the second qualifier fixture of the IPL. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals suffered a heavy loss against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 match on Friday. DC, after a decent start in this edition of the IPL, have lost five out of the last six games.

The match will be a keen contest as both the teams will be eyeing for a spot in the final and the IPL 2020 title.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

It is going to be a sunny day with mostly clear sky. The maximum temperature will go up to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees. There is a 25 per cent chance of precipitation which shouldn't be a worrying factor and most likely the match will go uninterrupted. The humidity is going to be as high as 57 per cent with wind speed of around 20 kmph.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore pitch report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, is not as flat as the one in Sharjah, but has supported both batsmen and the bowlers. The pitch becomes especially good for the team batting second and this has been proven in the last five matches, as the team batting second have won four out of five times here. Toss will be a crucial part as the captain winning will hope to field first.

Abu Dhabi has been quite lucky for SRH as they won the Eliminator match of the IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five-wickets here. After winning the toss, SRH elected to bowl first. Warner’s bowlers limited RCB to 131 at the loss of seven wickets. Chasing a target of 132 runs, SRH even though lost couple of quick wickets, Kane Williamson and Jason Holder’s unbeaten 65-run partnership helped them get over the line with two balls to spare.

