T20 CARNIVAL

SRH vs DC HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Today's Match: Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over

SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Highlights: Check live updates of Today's Match 20 IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of SRH vs DC IPL 14

Delhi vs Hyderabad (t20)

CONCLUDED

DEL vs HYD Cricket Scorecard (t20)

Match 20 t20, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 25 April, 2021

Delhi

159/4

(20.0) RR 7.95

Delhi Rishabh Pant (C) (W)
Hyderabad David Warner (C)

Hyderabad

159/7

(20.0) RR 7.95

7/0

Match Tied - SUPER OVER 1

8/0

Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)

Highlights

Live Blog

23:54 (IST)

'Nice to get over the line in a nail-biter tonight', says Steve Smith

"I'm fitting well in this group and a good bunch of guys. Nice to get over the line in a nail-biter tonight. Ricky was my first international captain and he's calm. It's been a good couple of weeks. This wicket was difficult. I probably tried to overhit the ball. On this wicket, guys who have tried to muscle the ball haven't done that well. Kane played a smart innings and gave them a chance, but nice to finish on the right side of it.

23:54 (IST)

'It's a tough one', says SRH skipper David Warner

"It's a tough one. I thought the way the bowlers came back after the powerplay was fantastic. Vijay is not one of our strike bowlers, but he was fantastic. Jonny at the top and Kane batted deep but... It's on the selectors. Harsh call [to drop Manish Pandey]. You can't discredit Virat. They bowled fantastically in the middle and brought it back. If you hit the ball to a world-class fielder, you get run-out nine times out of ten.

23:43 (IST)

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC live score: DC 8-0 in Super Over: Rashid Khan conceded 2 runs in the first two balls then Rishabh Pant hit him for a boundary. He came back with a dot then Rishabh took a single. Then Dhawan got the winning runs off the last ball. Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over

23:33 (IST)

Live score SRH vs DC: SRH 8-0 in Super Over: Axar Patel started off with a dot. Warner then took a single to put Williamson on strike. The NZ captain hit the much-needed boundary. Axar made a good comeback with another dot. He then conceded another single before Warner took a couple in his last  but one run was deducted because of a short run.Total 7 runs conceded by Axar

23:24 (IST)

Live score SRH vs DC: SRH 159-7 in 20 overs: SRH could score only 15 runs in the last over as the match heads on to a Super Over, IPL 2021's first. Kane Williamson remains unbeaten with 66 off 51 balls. Suchith has played quite a cameo, 15 off just 6.

23:13 (IST)

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC live score: SRH 144-7 in 19 overs: SRH after after scoring just three off the first three balls scored 8 runs in the remaining three. 

23:09 (IST)

Live score SRH vs DC: SRH 136-7 in 18.3 overs: Another wicket for Avesh Khan! Vijay Shankar drags the delivery to the wicket. 

23:06 (IST)

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC live score: SRH 132-6 in 18 overs: SRH needed 13 runs from from the 18th over and they could ony gather 11. Another cliffhanger in store for us hopefully

23:00 (IST)

Live score SRH vs DC: SRH 121-6 in 17 overs: A brilliant over by Axar Patel, he picked up two wickets and gave away just 4 runs. The match is slipping away from SRH. They need two huges overs now.

22:57 (IST)

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC live score: SRH 117-6 in 16.2 overs: WICKET! Back-to-back wickets for Axar Patel. Rashid Khan looked for the reverse sweep, misses the ball completely. Plumb LBW

22:56 (IST)

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC live score: SRH 117-5 in 16.1 overs: WICKET! Axar Patel strikes, removes Abhishek Singh. SRH in trouble.

22:50 (IST)

Live score SRH vs DC: SRH 117-4 in 16 overs: Yet another good over for Avesh Khan, the pace bowler from Indore, he gave away just runs. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson reaches his fifty in 42 balls. His 16th half-century in the IPL.

22:45 (IST)

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC live score: SRH 110-4 in 15 overs: A good over for Delhi Capitals as Amit Mishra removed Kedar Jadhav. He conceded 6 runs in his third over. Required runrate now crosses the 10-run makrk for SRH

22:41 (IST)

Live score SRH vs DC: SRH 104-4 in 14.2 overs: WICKET! Amit Mishra with the first of the night for him. Good work by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps to remove Kedar Jadhav

22:38 (IST)

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC live score: SRH 104-3 in 14 overs: Kagiso Rabada was brought in by Rishabh Pant, he restricted SRH batsmen well till the 5th ball, however, conceded a boundary in the last ball. Gives away 8 runs in his second over.

22:33 (IST)

Live score SRH vs DC: SRH 96-3 in 13 overs: SRH started off the 13th over well but Axar Patel made a good comeback. After conceding a boundary in the first ball, he gave away 4 more runs in his next 5 balls.

22:29 (IST)

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC live score: SRH 88-3 in 12 overs: Back-to-back good overs for Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant brought in Avesh Khan and the Indian quick picked up Virat Singh's wicket and gave away just 4 runs. 

22:25 (IST)

Live score SRH vs DC: SRH 84-3 in 11.2 overs: WICKET! Another one for Avesh Khan, this time he dismisses a struggling Virat Singh

22:23 (IST)

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC live score: SRH 84-2 in 11 overs: A good over for Delhi Capitals considering SRH were at par with the runrate after the first overs. Axar Patel gave away just 4 runs in his second over.

22:20 (IST)

Live score SRH vs DC: SRH 80-2 in 10 overs: R Ashwin has been bowled out and he goes wicket-less. He could have got a wicket right on the last delivery of his spell but the Third Umpire decided that Virat Singh had something behind the line. He conceded 8 runs in his lst over.

SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Highlights, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Latest Update: Kane Williamson is leading SRH’s charge after the former champions lost David Warner and Jonny Bairstow inside 6 overs. Looks like SRH will be relying on him as they look to get another win under their belt. 

Preview

It has been a track where no team would be interested to play. Chepauk pitch was termed as ‘shocking’ by a winning captain recently and batters have generally struggled on the sluggish surface. But in some relief, the ordeal is soon going to end when Chennai gears up to host its 10th and final match of IPL 2021 with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Delhi Capitals.

With only a couple of first innings total in excess of 170 across nine games here, the slow and gripping surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tests the skills of the batsmen in a different manner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH, after playing all their four games in Chennai, have only now started to crack the code of the slow track, evident during the team’s comfortable victory over Punjab Kings after a hat-trick of defeats.

With Kane Williamson back in the mix, Sunrisers seemed to have got a better balance in a set-up which is acutely short of quality India internationals.

With T Natarajan’s death bowling unavailable for this season and Manish Pandey only able to manage a strike-rate of 112 odd, bulk of the responsibility is on overseas recruits Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Williamson and Rashid.

The wily Rashid Khan has again been very consistent and his duel with Rishabh Pant could be one of the most eagerly-awaited match-ups that can send the TRPs soaring.

SRH’s weak link is certainly its bowling attack with none among Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul or allrounder Vijay Shankar inspiring any sort of confidence whatsoever.

How Trevor Bayliss and VVS Laxman set up the batting order will be important. Kedar Jadhav is well past his prime but still could be way more effective than any of the youngsters, who haven’t delivered this season.

Delhi Capitals

Pant’s brute power will be put to test against Rashid’s bagful of tricks where DC start as favourites due to better bowling resources.

Possibly, it’s the ability to muscle the ball that will come in handy on this track and hence the DC skipper’s role as a batsman will become all the more important.

While Shikhar Dhawan is in good form and Prithvi Shaw in not so great touch after the first game, the willow-wielders, who depend on sheer timing compared to power may struggle.

So DC will have 12 overs out of 20 on which they can feast upon if one takes away the eight bowled by Rashid and the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

One area of slight concern will be Ashwin’s form as he has been going at 8 runs per over in the past four games and only a single wicket to show for his efforts.

The Chepauk track could just give him some breathing space after mostly flat decks in Mumbai. Similarly, Pant would also like to check out if Chris Woakes is a better option with his pace and also some all-round skills in place of Kagiso Rabada, who has been off colour till now.

Veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma, however cruel it may seem, are expected to warm the benches unless both Lalit Yadav and Avesh Khan sustain a last-minute niggle.

WHEN: 25th April, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Chennai, India

TELECAST: Star Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

SRH Team News

They have finally recorded a win. Will Warner want to tweak the combination? Abdul Samad didn’t play their previous encounter after pulling a hamstring. With the middle-order wearing a more solid look as Williamson is back, SRH will want to add some firepower. Manish Pandey hasn’t been able to dominate the bowlers and seems to have been dropped because of that. Should Samad regain fitness, he may return but replace whom? Virat Singh? In two matches this season, he has batted just once and managed 11.

Probable 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey/Virat Singh/Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul/Shahbaz Nadeem

DC Team News

They may refrain from making any changes.

Probable 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

DC lead the recent head to head 3-2.

#DC won by 17 runs

#SRH won by 88 runs

#SRH won by 15 runs

#DC won by 2 wickets

#DC won by 39 runs

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

