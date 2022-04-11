SRH vs GT 2022: Probable XIs For Their First Ever IPL Clash

Gujarat Titans will aim to register their fourth victory on the trot by winning against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday as hope to continue their dream start in IPL 2022. The two teams will play against each other for the first time at the DY Patil Stadium.

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans have found their magical XI in IPL 2022. The team has won three back-to-back games to remain undefeated. They ringed in two forced changes in their last game against Punjab Kings. Varun Aaron and Vijay Shankar made way for debutants Sai Sudarshan and Darshan Nalkande.

Both the players lived up to the trust of the team management. Sai scored a brilliant 35 runs while Darshan ended up picking two wickets. As all the players are doing their job well, GT are expected to play with the same winning combination.

No changes are expected from SunRisers Hyderabad as well. The team fielded their best playing XI against Chennai Super Kings and scored their first win in four matches. They excelled in all three facets of the game as all the players essayed their responsibility well. Thus, SRH is likely to field the same playing XI on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vishnu Vinod, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Gujarat Titans Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

