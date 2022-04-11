SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, April 11, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 21 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans will be raring to continue their unbeaten ride in the Indian Premier League 2022 as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Gujarat Titans have caused havoc in the tournament with their exemplary performance. The team is occupying third place in the standings with three wins from as many games.

They kickstarted their campaign with back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The team followed it up with a thrilling victory against Punjab Kings. Rahul Tewatia’s two sixes on the last two balls of the match gave Gujarat their third win of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, finally broke the shackles in the last game by defeating Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

The Orange Army chased down 155 in 17.4 overs on the back of a 74-run knock by Abhishek Sharma. It was the first victory for the team and they climbed to eighth place from last in the standings. The win against CSK must have given a lot of confidence to the side but they need to be at their best to defeat the only unbeaten IPL 2022 team on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs GT Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans fixture in India.

SRH vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will be available to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs GT Match Details

The SRH vs GT match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 11, at 07:30 PM IST.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, T Natarajan

SRH vs GT Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh

Gujarat Titans: Mohammad Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia

