SRH vs KKR , IPL 2021, Match 3 Highlights: As it Happened

23:02 (IST)
KKR WIN: Last over of the match and SRH need 22 to win. Samad on strike, and he gets two from the first. And it's all over, SRH lose by 10 runs. Paney finishes with a six, but an inconsequential one.
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 144-4: Manish Pandey gets to his fifty in 37 balls here, but he needs to take his team over the finish line. Chakravarthy is into his last over. Vijay Shankar ends the over with a six.
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 95-2: Bairstow goes back into the crease and hits Chakravarthy for a six. That brings up a fifty for the batsman. He has played exceptionally well.
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 10-2: And another one bites the dust. Shakib comes into the attack now, and gets Saha on the very first delivery. The batsman tries to cut, but chops one on to the stumps. He is out for 7.
KKR 187-6 in 20 overs: Dinesh Karthik plays a useful cameo, 22 not out off 9 balls
WICKET - Nitish Rana c Vijay Shankar b Mohammab Nabi 80 (56).
Vijay Shankar out caught, SRH 150-5 in 18 overs
Further to this, Abdul Samad strikes at 183 in overs 16-20#IPL2021 #KKRvSRH https://t.co/RKbg75zXdo— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 11, 2021
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 131-4: After copping a blow on the neck by Krishna, Nabi looked a bit out of sorts. In the same over he skies one and gives a simple catch to skipper Morgan. SRH on the back foot
Can SRH get there? It's 126-3 in 15.4 overs
Strike rate in overs 16-20— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 11, 2021
Manish Pandey: 165
Mohammad Nabi: 178#IPL2021 #KKRvSRH
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 118-3: Chakravarthy has been bowling well and SRH need quick runs. We are already into the 15th over here, and SRH do have the batting to get the runs.
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 102-3: Cummins builds pressure in the over and gets dangerman Bairstow. The batsman cuts it straight to Nitish Rana, and Bairstow is out for 55. SRH in a spot of bother here.
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 77-2: Chakravarthy comes into the attack. He would be looking to impress the selectors once again and get some wickets here. Meanwhile, he is cut for a four by Bairstow.
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 69-2: Bairstow has decided to go for his shots, and suddenly the run-rate has swelled to 7.84. This is good batting by the English player. But SRH need a lot more of those.
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 45-2: The run-rate is not up to the mark for the moment, and SRH is still trying to recover from two early wickets. But someone will have to take the attack to the bowlers now. And Pandey manage to get a straight six.
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 32-2: Shakib and Prasidh bowling well in tandem. But Bairstow breaks the shackles and plays an inside-out shot for a six. Manish Pandey also gets a four in the same over here.
SRH vs KKR, SRH 10-1: Prasidh Krishna has removed Warner here. He was lucky against Harbhajan, but not so against India's new pace sensation, Krishna. SRH skipper goes back to the pavilion for 3.
SRH vs KKR live score, SRH 8-0: So second innings starts now. Saha opens now with David Warner. Harbhajan Singh opens the bowling here for KKR. What is happening here. Cummins has dropped Warner on the very first ball here. But Saha ends the over with a six over covers.
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Score: KKR 187-6 in 20 overs: Dinesh Karthik plays a useful cameo, 22 not out off 9 balls to give the momentum back to KKR. This is a big score in slightly tough batting conditions. KKR on top.
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Score: KKR 171-5 in 19 overs: Dinesh Karthik with a boundary in that over, but not a bad one from Natarajan.
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Score: KKR 160-5 in 17.4 overs: WICKET - Eoin Morgan c Abdul Samad b Mohammad Nabi. Sweeps straight to deep square. Two in two for Nabi.
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Score: KKR 160-4 in 17.3 overs: WICKET - Nitish Rana c Vijay Shankar b Mohammab Nabi 80 (56). Looks to slog and lofts to long off.
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Score: KKR 157-3 in 16.2 overs: WICKET - Andre Russell c Manish Pandey b Rashid Khan 5 (5). Excellent catch at long on, Struck well, Manish Pandey runs in, dives forward and catches a low one. Big wicket.
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH vs KKR):So an excellent last over by Andre Russell means that KKR have won their opening match by 10 runs. Abdul Samad played a little cameo in the end, but one feels he should have been sent up the order.
Preview
In match number three of the ongoing Indian Premier League, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Shahrukh Khan co-owned side finished fifth last season and missed out on the playoffs due to poor run-rate as compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore who finished third and fourth respectively. All three of these teams finished with 14 points after the league stage. This time around with Eoin Morgan at the helm right from the beginning the Knights would be hoping to qualify as one of the top four teams and eventually win the trophy for the third time.
Eoin Morgan’s team will start the contest with a better head-to-head record; 12 wins from 19 matches. However, on paper, David Warner’s side looks stronger.
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
Last season the Kolkata-based team suffered a lot due to the over-dependency on Andre Russell as the West Indian suffered a torrid season in the UAE. This year, they have strengthened their squad, especially the middle order with trustworthy Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan. They also roped in the Karun Nair in the IPL 2021 auction.
In the batting department, a lot will depend on how Shubman Gill gives them a start and how his successors maintain the momentum. Their big guns need to fire against a strong SRH bowling line-up.
With Harbhajan Singh and Ben Cutting added to their squad, their bowling looks to be their strongest point this season.
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
The Orange Army have been one of the most consistent sides in the history of the IPL. Last year they made it to the playoffs despite a struggling middle-order and a weakened bowling line-up. This year have added experienced Kedar Jadhav to address their middle-order concerns and they have Bhuvneshwar Kumar available for the tournament.
It is just not that they have a formidable bowling line-up which consists of T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma to name a few. They also have an equally impressive batting line-up led by swashbuckling Aussie southpaw David Warner, his opening partner Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey among others.
Notably, Bairstow has been in great form and is already warmed up after success in the recent limited-overs series against India.
WHEN: 11th April, 7:30 PM IST
WHERE: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
SRH TEAM NEWS
Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Holder, T Natarajan.
KKR TEAM NEWS
Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.
Head-to-Head Record:
Played: 19
KKR Wins: 12
SRH Wins: 7
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Jonny Bairstow
