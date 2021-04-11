SRH vs KKR Live Streaming: Watch Live Streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Today's IPL 2021 Match Online on Disney + Hotstar

In the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will open their campaign on Sunday, April 11, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Former champions KKR will look to strike a fine balance under the leadership of Eoin Morgan. Whereas, David Warner continues to lead one of the most consistent IPL sides, will be aiming to start the season with a win. Unfortunately, even this year, the popular T20 tournament will be bereft of fans in the stands. However, fans can catch all the action live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.

Both sides are bolstered with some new players and regulars coming back in prime form. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan was roped in this season by KKR, while veteran Harbhajan Singh and youngster Varun Chakravarthy add depth in the spin department. Meanwhile, SRH will be bolstered with the return of Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He will be ably supported by yorker specialist T Natarajan, while Afghan star-spinner Rashid Khan gives the Orange Army a pretty balanced bowling attack.

In the head-to-head record between both sides, KKR have a slight edge and lead 12-7 against SRH.

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM, IST.

Who will get the upper hand in the opening clash- Warner’s SRH or Morgan’s KKR? For all cricket enthusiasts, we are here with when and where to watch the IPL SRH vs KKR live match streaming details online.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match will be played on April 11, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL SRH vs KKR match will begin at 7.30 PM, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

Fans can also live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing 11: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/ Sunil Narine, Andre Rusell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

