SRH vs KKR MyTeam11 Fantasy Predictions - Hyderabad vs Kolkata

A good season last year saw SRH reaching the virtual semifinal and the upcoming edition may see them play with the same confidence. The side boasts one of the best opening pairs at the mega event that is David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Meanwhile, captain Kane Williamson’s role, as usual, will stay crucial in the games.

The turning track of MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai will definitely assist the likes of Rashid Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Match Details

Date: 11th April 2021

Time: 7:30 pm (IST)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather Report:

Temperature : 29C

Rain Probability : 3%

Humidity : 73%

Pitch Report:

Batting Pitch: 50%

Bowling Pitch: 50%

Pace Bowling: 40%

Spin Bowling: 60%

Probable Playing XI

Hyderabad:

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi/ Sandeep Sharma

Kolkata:

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi

Best 14

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna

