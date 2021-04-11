- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
SRH vs KKR MyTeam11 Fantasy Predictions - Hyderabad vs Kolkata
A good season last year saw SRH reaching the the virtual semifinal and the upcoming edition may see them play with the same confidence
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 3:19 PM IST
A good season last year saw SRH reaching the virtual semifinal and the upcoming edition may see them play with the same confidence. The side boasts one of the best opening pairs at the mega event that is David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Meanwhile, captain Kane Williamson’s role, as usual, will stay crucial in the games.
The turning track of MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai will definitely assist the likes of Rashid Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem.
Match Details
Date: 11th April 2021
Time: 7:30 pm (IST)
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Weather Report:
Temperature : 29C
Rain Probability : 3%
Humidity : 73%
Pitch Report:
Batting Pitch: 50%
Bowling Pitch: 50%
Pace Bowling: 40%
Spin Bowling: 60%
Probable Playing XI
Hyderabad:
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi/ Sandeep Sharma
Kolkata:
Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi
Best 14
Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna
