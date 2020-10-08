SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab Eye Much Needed Win

14:14 (IST)
Will Manish Pandey fire all-cylinders tonight?
📹 | A day at training with @im_manishpandey 🧡#OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/RNYL0ExklE— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 8, 2020
Here's a recap of last night's match between CSK and KKR
Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has revealed why Kedar Jadhav came in ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo in their run chase against KKR last night. Stephen Fleming said the CSK think tank thought since Kedar Jadhav is a middle-to-late batter for India so he could dominate spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.
Kings Xi Punjab are giving it all out ahead of their must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Jonty gives you wings 🚀#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP @JontyRhodes8 @SaluteCotterell @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/BlgOA2wkdS— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 8, 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders outperformed Chennai Super Kings in the 21st match of IPL 2020 by 10 runs. It was Kolkata’s third win of IPL 2020 in five games. They are now placed at the third spot on the point table with six points, while CSK are at the fifth position with four points.
Highest run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi scored 81 off 51 balls at a strike rate of 158.82.
Highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders: Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell picked one wicket each.
Highest run scorer for Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson made 50 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 125.
Highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings: Dwayne Bravo was the leading wicket-taker for CSK. He clinched three wickets, conceding 37 runs in four overs. His economy was 9.25.
West Indies batting legend Brian Lara has said that MS Dhoni’s inability to finish matches for Chennai Super Kings is puzzling, and he also called for changes in their batting line-up for the remainder of the season Lara feels that Dhoni needs to maybe look at some other players for finisher's role.
Let's take a look at some key match-ups from tonight's match
Mujeeb ur Rahman vs David Warner
Ravi Bishnoi vs Jonny Bairstow
Last 5 matches
SRH won by 45 runs
KXIP won by 6 wickets
SRH won by 13 runs
KXIP won by 15 runs
SRH won by 26 runs
Will Sunrisers Hyderabad add to KXIP's misery? Well, the stats heavily back the team from Hyderabad. So far these two teams have met 14 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 10-4. The last time they met, SRH won by 45 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunrisers set a target of 213 after David Warner top-scored with 82. In reply, despite KL Rahul’s 79, KXIP could only manage 167/8 in 20 overs.
'Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga,' and after last night's performance you definitely must have heard Rahul Tripathi's name. Tripathi played a blazing knock of 81 off 51 balls to help set up Kolkata Knight Riders 10-run win over CSK and his efforts with the bat earned him a shout out from team owner Shah Rukh Khan as well. During the post-match presentation when Tripathi went receive his Man of the Match award Khan shouted, 'Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga,' much to the delight of Tripathi.
Here's the video of SRK saying 'Rahul naam toh suna hoga'. Tripathi is blushing throughout. 💓 pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52— ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020
In the match 22nd match of the IPL 2020, SRH will take on KXIP at Dubai International Stadium tonight. Again, it is going to be a hot and humid day with the sky expected to be mainly clear. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 37 degree Celsius, while the minimum will be around 28 degrees. There is almost no chance of precipitation. The playing conditions will be heavy owing to the humidity which could reach up to 50 per cent. At 21 kmph, the wind is likely to affect the game.
Despite the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammad Shami finding themselves among top run-getters and wicket-takers list, KXIP have not been able to get the desired results as a team and have lost three matches in a row. SRH, on the other hand, are looking more and more shaky, owing partly to a spate of injuries to their first choice players namely Mitchell Marsh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and also to the patch forms of their two batting mainstays -- David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Match 22 of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai
David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are facing each other today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an eye on a win. Both teams have four points each in five matches they have played so far.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, sixth and eighth in the IPL 2020 points table respectively, will clash on Thursday in Dubai. We take a look at some of the key match-ups.
Despite brilliant individual performances, Kings XI Punjab find themselves at the bottom of the table. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammad Shami finding themselves among top run-getters and wicket-takers list, but KXIP have not been able to get the desired results as a team and have lost three matches in a row.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 8th of October. It will be a clash between two sides which are languishing in the bottom-half of the points table -- SRH are sixth with two wins, while KXIP are last with just one win.
Kings XI Punjab
While their batting looks sorted with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul at top of the order, it is their bowling that has been the weak link. Mohammed Shami has been excellent, but hasn't found the right kind of support from other bowlers. They would have to take some tough calls as far as the bowling is concerned. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Chris Jordan could find a place in the XI. Also they must be eager to try out Ishan Porel.