SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab Eye Much Needed Win

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are facing each other today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an eye on a win. Both teams have four points each in five matches they have played so far.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, sixth and eighth in the IPL 2020 points table respectively, will clash on Thursday in Dubai. We take a look at some of the key match-ups. Will Sunrisers Hyderabad add to KXIP's misery? Well, the stats heavily back the team from Hyderabad. So far these two teams have met 14 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 10-4. The last time they met, SRH won by 45 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunrisers set a target of 213 after David Warner top-scored with 82. In reply, despite KL Rahul’s 79, KXIP could only manage 167/8 in 20 overs.

Despite brilliant individual performances, Kings XI Punjab find themselves at the bottom of the table. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammad Shami finding themselves among top run-getters and wicket-takers list, but KXIP have not been able to get the desired results as a team and have lost three matches in a row.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

After two losses in the first two matches, Hyderabad came back strongly with two wins, after they brought Kane Williamson into their ranks. But the batting still remains their concern, and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, they have more problems to deal with. In all probability, they will have to get Mohammad Nabi in their line up, who adds strength to batting as well as bowling. Again, David Warner will have to shine along with Jonny Bairstow, to take them to a solid total.

Kings XI Punjab

While their batting looks sorted with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul at top of the order, it is their bowling that has been the weak link. Mohammed Shami has been excellent, but hasn't found the right kind of support from other bowlers. They would have to take some tough calls as far as the bowling is concerned. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Chris Jordan could find a place in the XI. Also they must be eager to try out Ishan Porel.