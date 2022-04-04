SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction For IPL 2022: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, April 4, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 12 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants: In their third match of maiden IPL 2022 season, Lucknow Super Giants will clash against Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad which will also be their first-ever encounter at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 4. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Having lost their opening encounter against Rajasthan Royals, SRH would look to turn things around and hoping their batters and bowlers to click in this affair. While their bowlers were plundered by Royals for 210 runs, the batsmen too gave a dismal performance, managing to score only 149/7.

Both the teams would look to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium, which has a history of teams winning the game while chasing. Of the total 8 games player so far, teams batting second have won 7 times. The average 1st Innings score at the venue is 151 while the average 2nd Innings scores is 155.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs LSG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match.

SRH vs LSG Live Streaming

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs LSG Match Details

The SRH vs LSG match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, April 4, at 07:30 PM IST.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quniton de Kock

Expect the prolific opener to come good at the DY Patil track

Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram

Expect the allrounder to come good both with the bat and ball in this match

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Kane Williamson,

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Possible XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera / Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

