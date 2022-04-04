Live Score SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Rely Heavily on Batting Prowess Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Read more

brilliance to get off the line. On the other side, LSG have a mixed start to the season with a defeat against Gujarat Titans, followed by a thrilling win over defending Chennai Super Kings.

LSG rely heavily on their batting prowess which have some quality white-ball players in KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey. While SRH batting looked a bit weak in front of them with Williamson and Nicholas Pooran being the only big names.

West Indian Evin Lewis smashed an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls in a steep chase of 211 against CSK while, in Deepak Hooda, LSG possess a dependable middle-order batter. Young Ayush Badoni, who has taken the ongoing IPL by storm with his six-hitting prowess, is a treat to watch and would be looking to carry on his fine form.

Badoni struck an 41-ball 54 in his IPL debut against Titans and followed it up with yet another entertaining nine-ball unbeaten 19-run knock against CSK.

On the bowling front, Avesh Khan, Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye and Ravi Bishnoi were the main wicket-takers for LSG in the two matches so far, but they need to be more disciplined to contain the run flow. Sunrisers, on the other hand, were blown away by the batting effort of Rajasthan Royals in a 61-run defeat in their opening match.

In their only match so far, South African Aiden Markram played an unbeaten 57-run knock off 41 balls, while Sundar hit a blazing 14-ball 40, albeit in a losing cause. Sunrisers would be looking for a complete, all-round performance to register their first win of the season.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi

