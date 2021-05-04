SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for IPL 2021 Match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians on May 4, 7:30 pm IST

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians: Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will next take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.The last timewhen the two sides met each other, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit thrashed Hyderabad by 13 runs in a low scoring thriller.

Hyderabad are having a poor run in IPL 2021, winning just one out of their opening seven games in the league. Mumbai, on the other hand, are having a mixed season with four wins from seven games.

While Hyderabad were hammered by 55 runs in their previous encounter by the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai pulled down a record chase against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to register a four-wicket win.

After playing seven games in IPL 2021, Hyderabad are sitting at the bottom with two points and Mumbai are placed at the fourth spot with four wins.

Ahead of the match between Hyderabad and Mumbai; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs MI Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD

SRH vs MI Live Streaming

The match between SRH vs MI is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

SRH vs MI Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

SRH vs MI captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

SRH vs MI probable playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.2

