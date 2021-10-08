SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 SRH vs MI, match 55, October 7, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, 1930 IST

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 55 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eyeing a successive win when they take on the Mumbai Indians in their last group league fixture of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The upcoming IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 8. This penultimate league match of the season is crucial and for the Mumbai Indians as it could well define their future in the league.

SRH, on the other hand, do not have a chance of making it through to the playoffs, but they can well spoil the party for Mumbai Indians as a loss here for the defending champions will end their run in the competition.

SRH, who defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game by 4 runs, will look to produce a similar show tonight. With, Kolkata Knight Riders registering a convincing 86-run victory against Rajasthan Royals, it is a must-win game with a decent margin for Mumbai Indians.

SRH vs MI Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians match in India.

SRH vs MI Live Streaming

The match between SRH vs MI is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

SRH vs MI Match Details

The SRH vs MI match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 8, at 07:30 PM IST.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH vs MI Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (Captain), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Jimmy Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

