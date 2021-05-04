IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Predictions, Match 31 at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Full Squads And Weather Forecast For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
Check live score and match updates of SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Match 31 on News18 Sports. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Delhi Weather Forecast
- Updated: May 4, 2021, 7:33 AM IST
SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: After securing back-to-back wins at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday, May 4. Both sides have contrasting fortunes so far, as MI have beaten the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue,while SRH submitted to consecutive losses against the same teams at Delhi. Sitting fourth on the IPL standings, MI have three wins from seven games so far, while SRH have a sole victory from the same number of games to languish at the bottom.
The IPL 2021 SRH vs MI match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
SRH vs MI Weather Forecast
According to the weather forecast, the sky can be partly cloudy for the entire day. The temperature of the day can be at 40°C, while it will drop down to 26°C by match time. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 22-23 percent. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 16-18 percent. Cloud cover during the course of the match will be around 71 percent, however, there will be no interruptions of rain.
SRH vs MI 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
SRH vs MI Pitch Report
The track at Delhi beckons another high-scoring fixture. However, pacers will get little to no swing, which will be of lot of concern. The spinners might get some purchase in the middle overs. Toss will be a crucial player as both sides will ideally look to chase if they win the toss.
SRH vs MI Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (17 matches – MI 9 | KKR 8)
The two sides have met 17 times in the IPL, MI are slightly ahead with 09 wins, while SRH have 8 victories so far.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
MI won by 13 Runs
MI won by 34 Runs
SRH won by 10 wickets
MI won by 40 runs
MI won by One-over eliminator
SRH vs MI Fantasy Tips
Captain: Jonny Bairstow
Vice-captain: Kieron Pollard
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock
All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Mohammed Nabi, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar
SRH vs MI Probable XIs
SunRisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (C), Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah
