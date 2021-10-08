SRH vs MI Head to Head Record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in what will be the final league match for both sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Indian Premier League 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians fixture will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 8, 2021. Now, MI do know that they have to win this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad if they have to qualify through to the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are already out of the race for a play-offs berth, will aim to bow out of the tournament on a positive note and hence, their win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore will act as a real booster. Kane Williamson found form in this last game and he needs to carry this forward if SRH have to pose any challenge for the Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Both sides are relatively settled in the bowling department and it will be a battle between the batting units. Mumbai flexed their muscle in the last match against Rajasthan Royals and if their big-hitters stand up on the day, they have the ability to take the game away from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As far as the head-to-head numbers are concerned, Mumbai Indians hold the slight edge. In 17 matches between both the sides, Mumbai have won 9 games while Hyderabad have managed to win 8 games.

SRH vs MI previous game

In their last encounter which was in the India-leg of IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in Chennai.

Last five results:

Mumbai Indians won by 13 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 10 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 34 runs

Match tied (Mumbai Indians won the eliminator)

Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs

SRH vs MI Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Jimmy Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (Captain), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here