- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonMatch Ended152/7(20.0) RR 7.6
BLR
DEL154/4(20.0) RR 7.6
Delhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
SRH vs MI IPL 2020: Hilarious Memefest on Social Media as SRH Knock out KKR on NRR Count for the Second Time Beating MI
Disappointed KKR fas took to Twitter to wish their team the best for next season and thanked the team for the performance while social media was flooded with memes on KKR missing out again.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 4, 2020, 7:21 AM IST
For the second straight year, Kolkata Knight Riders are knocked out of the playoff, finishing fifth, but equal on points with the team qualifying on fourth. Net run-rate and Sunrisers Hyderabad combined to dash KKR's playoff hopes again. With a win over Mumbai Indians SRH ensured their safe passage to playoff owing to superior run-rate while Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite a loss to Delhi in their final league game also scrape through with better NRR than KKR. KKR's slim chance of qualification hinged on MI's performance and with MI opting to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult for the game, KKR's hopes got slimmer again. MI posted 149/8 but SRH cantered home with 10-wickets in hand with David Warner making 85 off 58 and Wriddhiman Saha making 58 off 45 balls. Disappointed KKR fas took to Twitter to wish their team the best for next season and thanked the team for the performance while social media was flooded with memes on KKR missing out again.
Here's the best of the lot:
Bye bye 4 teams -happy journey#WhistlePodu #IPLDubai2020 #VisitDubai #yellove #RoyalsFamily #KKRHaiTaiyaar#HallaBol #IPL2020 #SaddaPunjab #KXIP #CSK #RR #KKR pic.twitter.com/xSijuJAwVM
— Satish Arya (@AA__T_R_E_N_D_S) November 4, 2020
#kkr to Mumbai Indians #mi #IPL2020 #kkhaar pic.twitter.com/yEdk1bOUrN
— KING( ) (@lakshyakingdvd) November 3, 2020
#IndianPremierLeague #SRHvsMI #KXIP #KKR I will come with you!! pic.twitter.com/SLVft8PP0g
— Kiran (@kirann_karnam) November 3, 2020
#KKR pic.twitter.com/D4PoyIsJ5t
— Snience (@Snience1) November 3, 2020
ஏறிட்டேன்...#IPL2020 #KKR pic.twitter.com/MBNLxgJuCA
— KKR Noodles (@saravananbk05) November 3, 2020
This is for #KKR @wasi_farooq @smartyramizm pic.twitter.com/gg8HodEsZo
— Ziya khan (@ziyakhan_1) November 3, 2020
#SRHvMI #KKR pic.twitter.com/BKvmZx8gDP
— Deepak Patel (@Deepaknpatel255) November 3, 2020
Sorry #KKR fans pic.twitter.com/r0aDhDgATY
— Ged (@GedAshtonged8) November 3, 2020
#BestHomeCommentator @Housing #kkr #MIvsSRH
Sunrisers Before vs After reaching playoffs pic.twitter.com/dJ0HCYs18q
— YASMEEN (@shineyyasmeen) November 3, 2020
Brandon McCullum preparing for IPL 2021#KKR pic.twitter.com/owx5g0yLjP
— Kashyap (@Kashyap__sai) November 3, 2020
Celebrations on a high!#IPLplayoffs #SRH #RCB #MIvsSRH #KKR pic.twitter.com/dQ7VfRHoyh
— Vijay (@RCB_boy) November 3, 2020
Brendon McCullum rn#SRHvMI #KKR pic.twitter.com/53rJcycfrw
— Shubhashis (@shubhashis15) November 3, 2020
After today’s #SRHvsMI match #Srh #Mi
Mccullum #KKR ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/YcdHGVNtnn
— Mahiban (@mahiban4u) November 3, 2020
#KKR team right now ♂♂♂♂♂#SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/YSi2K4ZcZO
— rebal (@manuca2023) November 3, 2020
#MIvsSRH #RCB fans To #KKR pic.twitter.com/JlNQbsdcfg
— SONUAAAA❄️ (@_memeions_) November 3, 2020
Bass itna hi kahunga main abb#KKR
And please for next year please keep #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/D4U9iyjgdO
— Entertaining Amit♂️ (@SRKsDialoguebaz) November 3, 2020
