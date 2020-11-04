SRH vs MI IPL 2020: Hilarious Memefest on Social Media as SRH Knock out KKR on NRR Count for the Second Time Beating MI

Disappointed KKR fas took to Twitter to wish their team the best for next season and thanked the team for the performance while social media was flooded with memes on KKR missing out again.

For the second straight year, Kolkata Knight Riders are knocked out of the playoff, finishing fifth, but equal on points with the team qualifying on fourth. Net run-rate and Sunrisers Hyderabad combined to dash KKR's playoff hopes again. With a win over Mumbai Indians SRH ensured their safe passage to playoff owing to superior run-rate while Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite a loss to Delhi in their final league game also scrape through with better NRR than KKR. KKR's slim chance of qualification hinged on MI's performance and with MI opting to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult for the game, KKR's hopes got slimmer again. MI posted 149/8 but SRH cantered home with 10-wickets in hand with David Warner making 85 off 58 and Wriddhiman Saha making 58 off 45 balls. Disappointed KKR fas took to Twitter to wish their team the best for next season and thanked the team for the performance while social media was flooded with memes on KKR missing out again.

Here's the best of the lot:

Bass itna hi kahunga main abb#KKR And please for next year please keep #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/D4U9iyjgdO — Entertaining Amit‍♂️ (@SRKsDialoguebaz) November 3, 2020

