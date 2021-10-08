SRH vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 55: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, October 8, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. This is a must-win match if they have to qualify through to the playoffs. After Kolkata Knight Rider’s thumping victory over Rajasthan Royals, the defending champions will have to step onto the turf with a must-win mindset against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Going into this match, Mumbai Indians are sixth on the points table with six wins in 13 games and their Net Run Rate reads -0.048 and hence, need to win this match with a convincing margin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, do not have any chance of making it through to the playoffs, but they can still spoil Mumbai Indians’ campaign.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be played on Friday, October 08, at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Probable Line-up:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (Captain), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Jimmy Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

