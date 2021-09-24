SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS, match 37, September 25, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 1930 IST

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 30 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings:

The 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to play spoilsport when they lock horns with an equally struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Sunrisers got off to a dismal start in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 as they suffered their seventh defeat on Wednesday against Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier this week. While they are all but out of contention for a top-four finish, Kane Williamson-led SRH will look to win all their remaining games. However, they face the Punjab Kings, who unfortunately lost a last-over thriller against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals (RR).

PBKS are placed at the seventh spot in the IPL 2021 points table with three wins and six losses from their nine matches so far. They have six points. SRH, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom spot in the IPL 2021 standings with a solitary win and seven losses from their eight matches of the league. The team has just two points to their name.

Come Saturday, both sides will be looking to clinch a crucial win and fans can expect a mouthwatering clash in Sharjah.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match in India.

SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between SRH vs PBKS is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

SRH vs PBKS Match Details

The SRH vs PBKS match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, September 25, at 07:30 PM IST.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jason Holder

SRH vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Kedhar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen or Adil Rashid, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh

