SRH vs PBKS Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

Bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in the 37th match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The promising game between the two sides will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 25, Saturday, at 07:30 pm IST. Both Punjab and Hyderabad had a turbulent start in the UAE. Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals by two runs. The team have won only three out of nine matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, lost their opening game to Delhi Capitals. SRH needs to win all their upcoming league matches to keep the playoff chances alive.

PBKS and SRH have crossed swords with each other 17 times in the Indian Premier League. Out of 17 games, Punjab have won just five fixtures while Hyderabad scripted victory on 12 occasions. In addition, SRH’s only victory in the IPL 2021 came against Punjab. They won by nine wickets.

SRH vs PBKS telecast and live-streaming

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Fans can watch the live streaming of the match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma

Punjab Kings: Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh, Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, KL Rahul(wk), Mayank Agarwal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here