SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings Lock Horns in Dead Rubber to Finish Season on High

Live Score SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After getting eliminated from the playoffs race both Hyderabad and Punjab will lock horns in a dead rubber to finish their season on a high. Mayank Agarwal and Co. have been very inconsistent this season, especially with the bat. None of Read More
In Kane Williamson’s absence, either Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has led the side previously, or Nicholas Pooran are are likely to captain the Sunrisers in their last game this season.
Jammu ➡️ #SRH ➡️ #TeamIndia
The #JammuExpress has reached Destination Blue 🔥, joining @BhuviOfficial for the series against the Proteas 🧡#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise https://t.co/FlvGnawC1s
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 22, 2022
India Squad For South Africa T20Is: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Hyderabad vs Punjab game as there is just four per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 22 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 61 per cent.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to capitalize on crunch moments this season despite having an excellent pace attack. SRH have a lot of variety in their fast bowling unit with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Marco Jansen. However, their skipper Kane Williamson has also failed to contribute much to his team with the bat. In the last match of their season, SRH will miss the services of Williamson who has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his child. It will be interesting to see who will SRH choose as their skipper for the clash.
What date IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?
The 70th IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place on May 22, Sunday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible XIs
