SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 37: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming Online

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will witness its first-weekend doubleheader on Saturday, September 25, albeit at different venues. The Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 03:00 PM. Whereas, in a battle of laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, at 07:30 PM.

SRH are almost out of reckoning for a play-off berth, after they suffered their seventh defeat on Wednesday against table toppers Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Batting first, Kane Williason-led side managed to put 134 runs on the board, which was chased down by Rishabh Pant’s team in the 18th over, DC won the match by eight wickets.

PBKS, on the other hand, last played against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, where they lost the game by a narrow margin by two runs last time out. The Royals scored 185 batting first, however Punjab quite inexplicably came out on the wrong side of a last-over thriller yet again, this time against Sanju Samon-led RR

Both Punjab and Hyderabad have been the floundering sides in this IPL season and find themselves in the bottom two spots of the points table. However, both sides will look to break their losing streak and the hope for a win in this fixture could help them go on a winning streak.

Ahead of today's IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings start?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played on Saturday, September 25 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where to watch the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match?

The live stream of today's IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Probable Line-up:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Kedhar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen or Adil Rashid, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh

