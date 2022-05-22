SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings on TV And Online in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will meet in the final match of the IPL 2022 league stage on Sunday. The match between Hyderabad and Punjab is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

For both Hyderabad and Punjab, the 15th season of IPL has been a simply poor campaign.

Earlier, after losing their first two matches, Hyderabad scripted an amazing comeback as the Kane Williamson-led side won five matches back-to-back. But later, five consecutive defeats were enough to eliminate them from the playoff race.

Hyderabad come into the fixture after registering a three-run win against Mumbai Indians in their last encounter.

On the other hand, seventh-placed Punjab Kings will be aiming to finish their IPL 2022 campaign on a winning note when they will be taking on Hyderabad.

Ahead of Sunday’s (May 22) IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?

The 70th IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place on May 22, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

