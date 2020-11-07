- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Moeen Ali's Run-Out off a Free Hit Sparks Hilarious Memes as RCB crash out of IPL 2020
SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Tottering at 56/3, RCB were hoping for the middle-order to salvage the situation and Ali got the golden opportunity to open his account of a free hit when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem overstepped, but Rashid Khan hit the bully-eye to send Ali packing
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 7:35 AM IST
SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa was as stunned as everybody to see a batsman get out on a Free Hit delivery. That's not supposed to happen! That's why it is a free hit, right? But, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Moeen Ali, replacing Chris Morris in the crucial Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, apparently did not get the memo. Well, technically a batsman can be out of a free hit and off a no-ball via run-out, but it is something so so rare that after over a decade of T20 cricket, it is hard to remember any instance when a batsman was run-out off a free hit. Ali may have the distinction of the first batsman to the unwanted record.
Tottering at 56/3, RCB were hoping for the middle-order to salvage the situation and Ali got the golden opportunity to open his account of a free hit when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem overstepped and AB de Villiers to a single. Ali took strike and punched a full delivery rather too well towards extra cover and took off for a run. Rashid Khan pounced on the opportunity and picked up the ball and hit the bully-eye with Ali not even in the frame and far from even attempting to make his ground. A golden duck, run-out of a free hit.
IPL 2020: Kane Williamson, Jason Holder and Bowlers Knock RCB Out of Tournament
Heres' how fans on social media reacted to his very rare moment in cricket:
STRANGER THINGS!!!
☀️First time someone was out run out on a Free Hit.
☀️First time a wicket-keeper conceded a no ball and a Free Hit.#RCBvSRH #IPL2020
: @IPL pic.twitter.com/wo9IVvKQXf
— Akshay Krishna KR (@_Krishna12) November 6, 2020
Other teams : free hit pe to sab boundary hi marte hai na .
RCB : pic.twitter.com/tShpgxFJFv
— Memeswala (@thememeswala05) November 6, 2020
Only RCB batsman got out for Free hit balls#Thankyouvirat pic.twitter.com/UGeIbCBQpP
— Memeswala (@thememeswala05) November 6, 2020
Moen Ali got out on 0 at Free Hit pic.twitter.com/zOhFcNbt05
— ɧɿʍansɧu ⚪ (@HK_Apache007) November 6, 2020
#RCBFan watching Moeen Ali getting run out on free hit pic.twitter.com/jeJNhsPn7q
— Aman Singh Rajput (@007Amanrajput) November 6, 2020
Moeen Ali to everyone in RCB's dressing room when they started mocking him of his run out on a Free Hit delivery#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/kEYO6kWuNS
— BPS (@im_bps7) November 6, 2020
Watching a batsman getting out on free hit#Thankyouvirat pic.twitter.com/30y62OSwK1
— Memeswala (@thememeswala05) November 6, 2020
Getting out on free hit #IPL2020 #RCBvSRH #RCB pic.twitter.com/TDnOnoi4OH
— Rashi (@Rashi_agarwal08) November 6, 2020
Moeen Ali gets run out on Free Hit
Rcbians- pic.twitter.com/zA70Lcuw1G
— Ishanvi (@sassy_weirdo_) November 6, 2020
Free hit lo run out @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/yvHuzm9mXL
— Rick Sanchez (@Gazzorpazorp) November 6, 2020
Free hit and runout of #moenali#freehit. pic.twitter.com/G7LGgPndLZ
— SUDHANSHU (@sudhanshu2808) November 6, 2020
Run out in a free hit pic.twitter.com/AibIOBZeYg
— Bye Bye Trump (@_broknsoul) November 6, 2020
FREE HIT MEIN RUN OUT pic.twitter.com/YpyXdA7XJE
— ~ MemeYa ~ RCB x SRH ❤️ (@priya_stories) November 6, 2020
*when Moeen Ali got run out on a Free Hit*
RCB fan's to RCB team#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/U7agkAcD1D
— Incredible Anand (@AnandIncredible) November 6, 2020
only RCB:
Free hit pe run out hona koi .. pic.twitter.com/hLK6McVXZE
— Mumbling Pens (@Writelings) November 6, 2020
