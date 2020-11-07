T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Moeen Ali's Run-Out off a Free Hit Sparks Hilarious Memes as RCB crash out of IPL 2020

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Tottering at 56/3, RCB were hoping for the middle-order to salvage the situation and Ali got the golden opportunity to open his account of a free hit when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem overstepped, but Rashid Khan hit the bully-eye to send Ali packing

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Moeen Ali's Run-Out off a Free Hit Sparks Hilarious Memes as RCB crash out of IPL 2020

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa was as stunned as everybody to see a batsman get out on a Free Hit delivery. That's not supposed to happen! That's why it is a free hit, right? But, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Moeen Ali, replacing Chris Morris in the crucial Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, apparently did not get the memo. Well, technically a batsman can be out of a free hit and off a no-ball via run-out, but it is something so so rare that after over a decade of T20 cricket, it is hard to remember any instance when a batsman was run-out off a free hit. Ali may have the distinction of the first batsman to the unwanted record.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP  |  IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP | IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE |  IPL 2020 SCHEDULE  

Tottering at 56/3, RCB were hoping for the middle-order to salvage the situation and Ali got the golden opportunity to open his account of a free hit when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem overstepped and AB de Villiers to a single. Ali took strike and punched a full delivery rather too well towards extra cover and took off for a run. Rashid Khan pounced on the opportunity and picked up the ball and hit the bully-eye with Ali not even in the frame and far from even attempting to make his ground. A golden duck, run-out of a free hit.

IPL 2020: Kane Williamson, Jason Holder and Bowlers Knock RCB Out of Tournament

Heres' how fans on social media reacted to his very rare moment in cricket:

Moeen Ali's Run-Out off a Free Hit Sparks Hilarious Memes as RCB crash out of IPL 2020

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches