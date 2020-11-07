SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Moeen Ali's Run-Out off a Free Hit Sparks Hilarious Memes as RCB crash out of IPL 2020

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Tottering at 56/3, RCB were hoping for the middle-order to salvage the situation and Ali got the golden opportunity to open his account of a free hit when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem overstepped, but Rashid Khan hit the bully-eye to send Ali packing

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa was as stunned as everybody to see a batsman get out on a Free Hit delivery. That's not supposed to happen! That's why it is a free hit, right? But, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Moeen Ali, replacing Chris Morris in the crucial Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, apparently did not get the memo. Well, technically a batsman can be out of a free hit and off a no-ball via run-out, but it is something so so rare that after over a decade of T20 cricket, it is hard to remember any instance when a batsman was run-out off a free hit. Ali may have the distinction of the first batsman to the unwanted record.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP | IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE

Tottering at 56/3, RCB were hoping for the middle-order to salvage the situation and Ali got the golden opportunity to open his account of a free hit when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem overstepped and AB de Villiers to a single. Ali took strike and punched a full delivery rather too well towards extra cover and took off for a run. Rashid Khan pounced on the opportunity and picked up the ball and hit the bully-eye with Ali not even in the frame and far from even attempting to make his ground. A golden duck, run-out of a free hit.

IPL 2020: Kane Williamson, Jason Holder and Bowlers Knock RCB Out of Tournament

Heres' how fans on social media reacted to his very rare moment in cricket:

STRANGER THINGS!!! ☀️First time someone was out run out on a Free Hit. ☀️First time a wicket-keeper conceded a no ball and a Free Hit.#RCBvSRH #IPL2020 : @IPL pic.twitter.com/wo9IVvKQXf — Akshay Krishna KR (@_Krishna12) November 6, 2020

#RCBvSRH Other teams : free hit pe to sab boundary hi marte hai na . RCB : pic.twitter.com/tShpgxFJFv — Memeswala (@thememeswala05) November 6, 2020

Only RCB batsman got out for Free hit balls#Thankyouvirat pic.twitter.com/UGeIbCBQpP — Memeswala (@thememeswala05) November 6, 2020

Moen Ali got out on 0 at Free Hit pic.twitter.com/zOhFcNbt05 — ɧɿʍansɧu ⚪ (@HK_Apache007) November 6, 2020

#RCBFan watching Moeen Ali getting run out on free hit pic.twitter.com/jeJNhsPn7q — Aman Singh Rajput (@007Amanrajput) November 6, 2020

Moeen Ali to everyone in RCB's dressing room when they started mocking him of his run out on a Free Hit delivery#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/kEYO6kWuNS — BPS (@im_bps7) November 6, 2020

Watching a batsman getting out on free hit#Thankyouvirat pic.twitter.com/30y62OSwK1 — Memeswala (@thememeswala05) November 6, 2020

#RCBvSRH Moeen Ali gets run out on Free Hit Rcbians- pic.twitter.com/zA70Lcuw1G — Ishanvi (@sassy_weirdo_) November 6, 2020

Run out in a free hit pic.twitter.com/AibIOBZeYg — Bye Bye Trump (@_broknsoul) November 6, 2020

FREE HIT MEIN RUN OUT pic.twitter.com/YpyXdA7XJE — ~ MemeYa ~ RCB x SRH ❤️ (@priya_stories) November 6, 2020

*when Moeen Ali got run out on a Free Hit* RCB fan's to RCB team#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/U7agkAcD1D — Incredible Anand (@AnandIncredible) November 6, 2020

#RCBvSRH only RCB: Free hit pe run out hona koi .. pic.twitter.com/hLK6McVXZE — Mumbling Pens (@Writelings) November 6, 2020

Moeen Ali's Run-Out off a Free Hit Sparks Hilarious Memes as RCB crash out of IPL 2020