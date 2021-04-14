SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips: Hyderabad vs Bangalore - April 14, 2021

This is a crucial match for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore as they seek to climb up the points table. Both the sides had a contrasting start to their campaign as RCB earned a narrow victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians while SRH ended up on the losing side in a hard-fought encounter against KKR.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB will be eager to consolidate their position on the points table with second win on the trot while David Warner-led SRH led will be eyeing their first win of the IPL 2021.

Match Details

Date: 14 April, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm (IST)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather Report:

Temperature : 32C

Rain Probability : 04%

Humidity : 73%

Pitch Report:

Batting Pitch: 60%

Bowling Pitch: 40%

Pace Bowling: 50%

Spin Bowling: 50%

Analysis:

If the SRH top-order fires and gets good support from in-form Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey, it will be hard for Bangalore bowlers to restrict the flow of runs. SRH fans would definitely be expecting more from skipper David Warner and hope that he showcases his match-winning abilities with a big knock here.

Glenn Maxwell and ABD scored 39 off 28 and 48 off 27 deliveries respectively and played a vital role in the team’s victory. The duo is likely to slot into the middle-order again and will carry the responsibility of holding it together and also score runs at a fast pace. Their performance will be critical if Bangalore are to emerge victorious on Wednesday. In the bowling department, Harshal Patel was phenomenal as he scalped a stunning five-wicket haul.

Both these teams are evenly matched and would be banking on their stars to turn up for this pivotal clash. With the pitches favoring the batsmen slightly, the best captain and vice-captain choices for this match will be David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Probable Playing XI

Bangalore:

Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmad

Hyderabad:

David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Best 14

Wicket-keepers: AB de Villiers, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli Manish Pandey,

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

